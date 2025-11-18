Who were Kessler twins — Alice and Ellen? Iconic twin TV stars dead at 89, chose 'assisted euthanasia'

The inseparable Kessler twins – Alice and Ellen Kessler — who made a mark in Italy’s golden age of television passed away at the age of 89. From performing ballet and cabaret to variety shows, they were internationally recognised singers, dancers, actresses and entertainers.

Born on 20 August 1936 in Germany's Nerchau, they won hearts through their entertaining performances and became household names in postwar Europe. In a past interview with Bild, more than a year ago, the show twins described how they would like to be buried after death.

Suggesting that they wished to get buried in the same urn with the ashes of their beloved mother Elsa and that of their dog Yello, Ellen Kessler told BILD, “This is also what we have decreed in our will.”

The criminal investigation department was informed on Monday afternoon about the death of 89-year-old twins through "assisted euthanasia," German daily Bild reported. Under strict rules, assisted suicide is legal in Germany but the law requires that the individual must decide for themselves, of their own free will.

As per media reports, authorities confirmed the deaths of the Kessler sisters on Monday, November 17, following a call from their home in Grünwald. The sisters shared adjoining flats divided by a sliding wall.

The breakthrough in the Kessler twins' career came in 1961 with their signature “Da-da-un-pa” routine, directed by Antonello Falqui. With this, they become beloved icons and earned them the nickname “the nation’s legs.” The celebrated performers also featured in the Bluebell Girls at the Lido in Paris and also performed in Palladium, Düsseldorf . Stars of Italian TV, they appeared on several shows, including Giardino d’inverno and Studio Uno.

They made their American television debut through CBS variety show ‘The Red Skelton Hour.’ They were also a popular personality in the US and appeared on national television programs such as ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’ and 1963 film ‘Sodom and Gomorrah.’ The iconic sisters featured on the cover of Life Magazine in 1963.

At the age of 40, they featured on the cover of the Italian edition of Playboy which was the fastest-selling Italian Playboy to that date. German and Italian governments awarded them with honorary awards for promoting German-Italian cooperation through their work in show business.

What is assisted euthanasia? Assisted euthanasia, also referred to as assisted suicide or as physician-assisted suicide (PAS), is the process by which a person, usually with terminal illness, takes actions to end their life with the assistance of a medical professional.