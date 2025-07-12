Who will replace Pam Bondi as Attorney General? Indian-origin Harmeet Dhillon among top names amid Epstein backlash

The United States Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation recently concluded that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein did not have a "client list," thereby contradicting earlier statements made by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who claimed that such a list was “on her desk.”

Following this, Bondi faced severe criticism, with some MAGA loyalists even demanding her resignation regarding her handling of the Epstein case. Amid the speculations over Bondi's exit, several individuals have been considered as potential candidates for the position of Attorney General.

Ron DeSantis Laura Loomer, MAGA loyalist, claimed on X that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is a leading contender.

In a post on the social media platform X, Loomer wrote,“If Blondi is fired, I’m told @Ron DeSantis has been considered/floated for the role of Attorney General by some over the last few months."

She further wrote, “There’s also a private push behind the scenes by some GOP donors who want to see Ken Paxton as AG, but he has US Senate aspirations. However, discussions have been taking place for several months about who could be Blondi’s replacement if she ever was fired or resigned. She has not done a good job as AG and everyone knows it."

Jeanine Pirro and Harmeet Dhillon Meanwhile, Megyn Kelly suggested Jeanine Pirro and Harmeet Dhillon as suitable candidates at Friday’s Turning Point UK summit.

"Jeanine Pirro is totally confirmable. She will be great," Kelly said at Friday's Turning Point USA summit. “Harmeet Dhillon could also do it.”

Matt Gaetz Former Congressman George Santos suggested Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) as a possible contender for Attorney General.

In a post on X, Santos wrote,“Matt Gaetz is MIA at Turning Points USA tonight! Something is in motion!”

However, when a social media user noted that the role Attorney General needs confirmation of the Senate, Santos replied, “Well he can serve 120 days as interim AG and that’s enough to clear this mess up no?”