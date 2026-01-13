‘Whoever controls Greenland…’: US Congressman introduces 'Annexation’ Act to make way for Trump takeover

Republican United States Representative Randy Fine on Monday, January 12, introduced the ‘ Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act’. If passed, the Act would make way for President Donald Trump to takeover the country, strengthening the annexation bid. In a statement, Randy Fine said the US is pursuing Greenland because, he argued, whoever controls the country also controls key shipping lanes.

Terming Greenland a “national security asset”, Randy Fine said, “Greenland is not a distant outpost we can afford to ignore.”

Advertisement

“Whoever controls Greenland controls key Arctic shipping lanes and the security architecture protecting the United States. America cannot leave that future in the hands of regimes that despise our values and seek to undermine our security,” he said.

Taking to X, Congressman Randy Fine said, “Today, I am proud to introduce the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act, a bill that allows the President to find the means necessary to bring Greenland into the Union.”

“Let me be clear, our adversaries are trying to establish a foothold in the Arctic, and we can’t let that happen. By acquiring Greenland, we would prevent our adversaries from controlling the Arctic Region and secure our northern flank from Russia and China.”

Meanwhile, Democratic US Representative Jimmy Gomez has planned a competing Bill called ‘Greenland Sovereignty Protection Act’ that would block federal money from being used to fund any of Trump's plans to takeover Greenland.

Advertisement

How does the Act allow Trump to annex Greenland? According to the Bill, if it is passed, it will authroise the President “to take such steps as may be necessary, including by seeking to enter into negotiations with the Kingdom of Denmark, to annex or other2 wise acquire Greenland as a territory of the United States.”

“Upon completion of such annexation or acquisition, the President shall submit to Congress a report consisting of such changes to Federal law as the President may deter6 mine necessary to admit the newly acquired territory as a State, in order to expedite congressional approval of such statehood for Greenland after the adoption of a constitution that Congress determines to be republican in form and in conformity with the Constitution of the United States,” it said.

Advertisement

According to the US Congressman, the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act authorises President Donald Trump to take whatever steps necessary to annex or acquire Greenland as a territory of the United States.

“The legislation also requires the submission of a full report to Congress outlining the changes to federal law required to ultimately admit Greenland to become an official US state,” the statement from Randy Fine read.

“My bill will protect our homeland, secure our economic future, and ensure that America—not China or Russia—sets the rules in the Arctic. That is what American leadership and strength look like,” he said.

As this happens, Greenland has called on the NATO military alliance to ensure defense against Trump threats. The Greenland government said it will intensify efforts to ensure the island’s defenses are managed.

Advertisement

“All NATO member states, including the United States, share a common interest in the defense of Greenland,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement issued late Monday. “The Government coalition in Greenland will therefore, in cooperation with Denmark, work to ensure that dialogue and further development of Greenland’s defense take place within the NATO framework,” it said.