Who’s normal, Trump or Harris?

Now with the 2024 election only weeks away, the nation seems to be teetering on a political seesaw over what it wants in the next presidency. Riding on one side are voters who say they want stability and normalcy. On the other sits a rowdier bunch who want disruption and change, which includes a willingness to take apart the existing system. The Democratic left, led by members of the Senate, wants to remake the Supreme Court. Some on the Trump-supporting right want to dismantle the Justice Department, and that’s for starters.