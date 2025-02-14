US President Donald Trump showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “much tougher negotiator than him" during a joint press conference of the two leaders in Washington, DC on February 14.

“He (PM Modi) is a much tougher negotiator than me and he is a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest. Ok,” Trump said answering a question on who he thought was better at negotiating a tariff deal at the meeting.

Earlier, President Trump welcomed Modi at the West Wing lobby of the White House in Washington, DC, at 2:30 am India time Friday. The two leaders exchanged a warm hug as they greeted each other.

Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered to discuss easing tariffs and buying more US oil, gas, and combat aircraft, concessions that may deter a trade war.

Barely hours before the meeting, President Trump announced reciprocal tariffs, saying that the United States would levy the same charges as countries impose on it ‘without exceptions.’

India has more tariffs than any country: Trump While signing the executive order at the Oval Office, Trump said India has more tariffs than any other country. "India has more tariffs than nearly any other country," Donald Trump said while talking about his intentions of imposing reciprocal tariffs.

Trump, however, said in the joint conference with Modi that he had discussed India's high tariffs during his first term, but was unable to extract any concessions. The US President reiterated that as per the new reciprocal tariffs system that he announced earlier, the US would simply charge the same tariff rates that India charged.