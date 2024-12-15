Pepperdine University, California, students were ordered to stay put as the Franklin Fire rapidly advanced toward their Malibu campus on Tuesday (December 10). Approximately 3,000 students were instructed to shelter in place as wildfires engulfed nearby hillsides, even as 20,000 Malibu residents were forced to evacuate.

The shelter-in-place order went into effect at 1 am on Tuesday (December 10), just two hours after the wildfire ignited. Students were directed to remain inside two campus buildings, the Tyler Campus Center and Payson Library. From within the library, students witnessed the sky glowing orange and red as flames tore across a nearby hillside.

“Despite any evacuation orders from Malibu city or surrounding areas, the University community should follow University instructions,” Pepperdine said in a statement on X. “We do not evacuate the campus even when surrounding areas might — this shelter-in-place protocol is approved by LA County Fire and executed with their cooperation.”

The wildfire's erratic movement brought flames close to campus along the Pacific Coast Highway, with visible flames in “small pockets” on campus later that evening.

The decision to keep students in place — rather than evacuate — has faced criticism in the past, particularly during the Woolsey Fire in 2018. However, the university has stood firm in defending its approach.

According to Pepperdine President Jim Gash: “Our campus, thoughtfully designed and maintained with fire safety in mind, has proven to be a secure place for our community during wildfires affecting the Malibu campus.”

Pepperdine's fire response strategy, first developed in 1993 with the LA County Fire Department, relies on fire-resistant buildings and preemptive brush clearing. Additionally, due to the limited number of access roads and concerns about potential traffic gridlocks during emergencies, the shelter-in-place strategy is prioritized.

Although the Franklin Fire has burned over 4,000 acres and destroyed homes in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, initial assessments show no structural damage or injuries at Pepperdine. The fire was fueled by strong winds, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.