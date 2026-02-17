Why are Americans boycotting Amazon, Google, Meta, X, ChatGPT? Everything to know about Resist and Unsubscribe movement

A group of US citizens are boycotting big tech companies as they attempt to send a message to their country's leaders and President Donald Trump amid continued political tensions.

The ‘Resist and Unsubscribe’ movement, as the boycott is named, was started by New York University Stern School of Business professor Scott Galloway. Aimed at resisting the ongoing Immigrations and Customs Enforcement operations, which killed two US citizens in Minnesota last month, the movement urges Americans to show their muscle power to make the leaders pay attention to them.

The official website of the Resist and Unsubscribe movement mentions specific actions on how to contribute to the boycott. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is the Resist and Unsubscribe movement? The Resist and Unsubscribe movement calls on US citizens to participate in a monthlong economic strike targeting the “companies driving the markets and enabling our president.”

According to Scott Galloway, the key to earn a response from Donald Trump is to make an impact on the market as he “is unfazed by citizen outrage, the courts, or the media.”

“In sum, the shortest path to change without hurting consumers is an economic strike targeted at the companies driving the markets and enabling our president,” Galloway says on the website.

Why are Americans boycotting big tech? Many US citizens have signed up to boycott big tech companies to rise in protest against the ICE kilings. In an interview, Galloway said as long as there is a “secret police with masks on” are on the streets, Americans “can do with fewer recurring revenue subscription programs.”

“You have to go after the soft tissue.”

The website of Resist and Unsubscribe includes two lists. One is of “subscription-driven consumer tech companies” that have been identified as having “outsized influence over the national economy and our president”. The other list includes consumer-facing companies identified by the organisation as “active enablers of ICE.”

Which companies are being targeted? The companies that have been targeted include — Amazon, Apple, Meta, Google, Microsoft, Paramount+, Uber, Netflix, OpenAI, and X.

The list of companies that have been identified as active enablers of ICE are AT&T, Comcast, Charter Communications, Dell, FedEx, Home Depot, Lowe's, Marriott International, and UPS.

What services to unsubscribe from? The website of Resist and Unsubscribe provides a list of sevices participants are encouraged to unsubscribe from —

