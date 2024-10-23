Why are Democrats losing black voters?
SummaryThe party’s difficulties with working-class Americans turn out to cross racial lines.
In his introduction to “A Pathway to American Renewal," a new collection of essays by scholars and grassroots activists on how to revitalize low-income communities, the volume’s editor, Robert Woodson Sr., describes himself as “a practitioner—a radical pragmatist—who has spent the last fifty years of my life walking among, and learning from, some of the most resilient people you can imagine."