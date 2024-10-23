Why are Democrats losing black voters?

Ironically, part of Ms. Harris’s problem may be the man going to bat for her. Mr. Obama’s two presidential terms are a not-so-distant memory and demonstrated, among other things, that addressing the challenges that many black Americans still face requires more than simply putting a black person in the Oval Office and hoping for the best. Black Americans, like Americans in general, fared better economically under Mr. Trump than they did under Mr. Obama. There’s no guarantee that Mr. Trump will repeat that performance in a second term, but it’s hard to quibble with the growing number of black voters who want to see him try.