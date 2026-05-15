Why are flags at half mast today on 15 May in US after Trump's order? All you need to know

United States President Donald Trump issued an order on Monday directing that all flags be lowered to half-staff on 15 May, Friday, across US, in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day, according to US media reports. The day is dedicated to honouring law enforcement officers and remembering those who died in the line of duty.

US flags, along with adjacent flags such as state flags, are expected to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Friday.

According to US Code, when lowering the flag, it should first hoist it “to the peak for an instant and then [lower it] to the half-staff position" Similarly, before it is fully lowered for the day, it must be “again raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day”.

Trump reportedly also requested that governors across US states and territories order flags to be lowered for the day. Separately, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen directed flags to be flown at half-staff in honour of an Omaha native who died in World War II, whose remains were identified last year.

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As per USA Today, the proclamation said, “Our grateful country joins them in honoring the memory of the fallen officers who gave their lives protecting their fellow citizens, and we stand resolutely beside the families they left behind", adding, “We also recognize those who have been injured in the line of duty and the families who have stood faithfully by their side through hardship and recovery, and we pledge our steadfast support to those who continue to wear the badge.”

What is Peace Officers Memorial Day? Peace Officers Memorial Day, observed every year on May 15, pays tribute to federal, state, and local law enforcement officers who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty. Established in 1962 through an act of Congress and signed by President John F. Kennedy, it forms an important part of National Police Week. The week includes commemorative events such as the Candlelight Vigil and the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service held in Washington, DC.

A peace officer is defined as an official such as a police officer or sheriff appointed to maintain public order, prevent crime, and carry out arrests, according to legal sources. Such officers may serve at the local, state, federal, or tribal level, and can also be part of military law enforcement units.

As part of the observance, an annual memorial service is held outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, paying tribute to recently fallen officers while also honouring all those who have died in the line of duty, according to the National Day Calendar.