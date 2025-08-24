Why are people drinking less in the US? Doctor links alcohol to cancer

Only 54% of adults in the United States now consume alcohol, according to a recent Gallup poll – the lowest level since the survey began in 1939. Even those who still drink are doing so less often, with consumption dropping by nearly half in recent years.

Is Attitude Towards Drinking Changing? Gallup data shows a steady rise since 2016 in the number of Americans who see alcohol as harmful to health. Experts suggest this could mark the early stages of a shift similar to the decline in tobacco use.

How Often Are People Drinking? A record low 24% of drinkers reported having a drink in the past 24 hours, while 40% said it had been more than a week since they last consumed alcohol – the highest figure Gallup has recorded since 2000.

What Do Health Experts Say? Research has increasingly linked alcohol to serious health risks, overturning the old belief that moderate drinking might have benefits.

On Thursday, the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology released new blood pressure guidelines urging people to avoid alcohol altogether. Former US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy speaking with CNN also warned that alcohol raises cancer risk and has called for updated warning labels.

Will the Official Guidelines Change? The US government is reviewing its long-standing advice on alcohol intake, last updated in 1990. Current recommendations allow two drinks per day for men and one for women.

For the upcoming 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines, the advisory committee chose not to update alcohol advice directly, instead relying on reviews from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the National Academies of Sciences. Both found higher consumption linked to greater cancer risk but stopped short of setting new limits.

When Will New Guidelines Be Released? The USDA and HHS are expected to publish updated dietary guidelines by the end of the year. HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has promised a “simpler, slimmed-down” version released ahead of schedule.