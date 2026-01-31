Why are Minneapolis-area businesses being audited by DHS security amid fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti?

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is auditing the employment records of at least two Minneapolis-area businesses.

The audits are taking place against a backdrop of heightened conflict in Minnesota over increased federal immigration enforcement and the fatal shooting of two US citizens Renne Good and Alex Pretti this month, incidents that have ignited protests across the country and hindered everyday life in Minneapolis.

Hennepin Healthcare, which runs the state’s largest safety-net hospital, and Mischief Toy Store, a small retail shop in St. Paul, both received notices from the Department of Homeland Security requiring them to produce documents to confirm that their employees are legally permitted to work in the US, according to Bloomberg.

Lindsey Middlecamp, a lawyer with the Minnesota Attorney General’s office, termed the audits as retaliatory, at a court hearing this week, according to John Stiles, the office’s deputy chief of staff. Stiles added that Middlecamp declined to provide further comment.

Hennepin said it submitted records to comply with federal employment-eligibility regulations following a subpoena issued on January 8. Dan Marshall, co-owner of Mischief Toy Store, staffs five US citizens, mentioned in an interview that the store has cooperated with authorities in reviewing its employee records.

Why are Minneapolis-area businesses being audited by DHS security? Marshall noted that the document request came soon after his daughter, also a co-owner, appeared on television hitting out at the government’s immigration enforcement.

State and local officials say the audits are a form of retaliation linked to the aftermath of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota, the report noted. While employment audits are a standard part of US law, business groups and state officials reportedly expressed concern about the timing, which has put added strain on Minnesota employers already grappling with safety concerns and declines in sales.

The DHS, however, denied any link between the two events.

A department spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin, stated in an email, “Any allegation that DHS inspected Mischief Toy Store in response to the owner’s daughter doing an interview is FALSE.” She added that there is an ongoing Homeland Security investigation concerning the business, which is not connected to the owners’ political opinions.

Matthew Webster, a senior immigration attorney at Fredrikson & Byron in Minneapolis, said his practice has observed the number of DHS audits of business clients more than triple since December.

In earlier years, these audits generally targeted industries that hire seasonal workers, like hospitality, and were often initiated through referrals from other government agencies. Now, Webster said, “we’re seeing both indiscriminate and retaliatory audits.” He added, “That’s the upshot of having 3,000 ICE officers in town.”