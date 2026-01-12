‘Why are we arguing with a prez who…’: Hundreds of ICE agents head to Minneapolis amid uproar over Renee Good's killing

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Sunday (local time) that hundreds of additional federal agents would be deployed to Minneapolis, dismissing demands from the city's Democratic leaders to withdraw following the fatal shooting of a female protester by an immigration officer, as reported by AFP.

In a series of television appearances, Noem stood by the officer responsible for the death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, an event that has sparked fresh nationwide protests against President Donald Trump’s strict immigration policies.

She again claimed that Good’s actions in the Midwest city on Wednesday constituted “domestic terrorism” and said the agent fired in self-defense when he fatally shot her inside her vehicle.

Key Democratic figures like Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have strongly challenged that account, arguing that widely shared video from the scene appears to show Good’s vehicle turning away from the agent and not posing a threat to his safety.

Noem, when pressed repeatedly by CNN about how she could make such definitive statements while an investigation into the incident had just begun, insisted she and the administration were in the right, AFP reported.

Here's what Noem said "Why are we arguing with a president who's working to keep people safe?" she said.

Speaking separately to the conservative Fox News network, Noem said hundreds more officers will arrive Sunday and Monday, to allow immigration agents “that are working in Minneapolis to do so safely.”

If protesters "conduct violent activities against law enforcement, if they impede our operations, that's a crime, and we will hold them accountable to those consequences," Noem told “Sunday Morning Futures.”