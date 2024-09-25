Why arrested singer Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is not eating in jail…

Singer Sean 'Diddy' Combs is reportedly not eating in jail due to concerns about food safety, according to former inmate Larry Levine.

Livemint
Updated25 Sep 2024, 07:21 AM IST
A judge has denied Diddy's request to let him await trial under house arrest at his $48 million mansion on an island in Miami Beach, Florida.
A judge has denied Diddy’s request to let him await trial under house arrest at his $48 million mansion on an island in Miami Beach, Florida.(Reuters / Eduardo Munoz / File)

Arrested singer Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is reportedly not eating in jail, former inmate Larry Levine told News Nation, citing a source close to the investigation. 

The reason is not unclear, but Levine said it could be because Combs (54), is “paranoid” and “scared” of someone poisoning his food, or because he is on “hunger strike” or its “just bad food”.

“There are people out there that he has things on that do have a substantial amount of money. Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to actually poison his food, give him a heart attack, and he dies, and no one would really think anything of it. So that may be one of the reasons he’s not eating,” Levine told News Nation.

Inside the Brooklyn federal jail where Diddy is held

According to an AP report, Combs is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn — the only federal jail in New York City. It has been often described as “hell on earth” and “an ongoing tragedy” and has had problems since it opened in the 1990s, it added. 

The conditions recently have so bad that some judges have refused to send people there, the report said.

“We also take seriously addressing the staffing and other challenges at MDC Brooklyn. An agency team is working to fix problems, including by adding permanent correctional and medical staff, remedying more than 700 backlogged maintenance requests and answering judges' concerns,” the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a statement.

High-profile inmates at the MDC Brooklyn prison include Sam Bankman-Fried, Ghislaine Maxwell, R Kelly and Fetty Wap. Some high-profile ex-detainees included Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli, NXIVM sex cult founder Keith Raniere, former Mexican government official Genaro Garcia Luna and ex-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez Alvarado.

About MDC Brooklyn

Mainly used for post-arrest detention of those awaiting federal trials, it also serves as a “short sentences” jail after some convictions, as per the AP report.

Located in an industrial area on the Brooklyn waterfront, the jail has around 1,200 inmates. It is equipped with a medical unit, a library, and outdoor recreational facilities. 

Inmates complain about “rampant violence, dreadful conditions, severe staffing shortages and widespread smuggling of drugs and other contraband, sometimes facilitated by jail employees”, the report said. They also said there were frequent lockdowns which barred them from having “visits, showers exercise”.

At least six jail employees have been charged with crimes in the past five years alone for taking bribes, or providing contraband (drugs, cigarettes, cell phones), the AP report added.

An ongoing AP investigation showed that “dozens of escapes, chronic violence, deaths and severe staffing shortages” have plagued federal prison facilities.

(With inputs from AP)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 07:21 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsWhy arrested singer Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is not eating in jail…

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.55
    03:59 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    6.6 (4.29%)

    GAIL India

    222.60
    03:58 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.02%)

    Tata Power

    467.70
    03:58 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    13.35 (2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics

    292.15
    03:59 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    5.75 (2.01%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    853.40
    03:50 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    76.3 (9.82%)

    K P R Mill

    1,011.05
    03:43 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    75.85 (8.11%)

    Sapphire Foods India

    375.35
    03:45 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    22.95 (6.51%)

    National Aluminium Company

    191.40
    03:49 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    11.1 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,175.000.00
      Chennai
      76,181.000.00
      Delhi
      76,333.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,185.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.