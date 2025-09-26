Why Assata Shakur was on FBI's ‘most wanted' list? Prison break, act of terrorism – here's what we know

Assata Shakur, a US citizen and Black Liberation Army member died in Cuba on Friday. She was FBI's "most wanted terrorist" and was wanted for escaping from prison in Clinton, New Jersey, while serving a life sentence for murder, as per the federal probing agency.

As per FBI documents, Joanne Deborah Chesimard, also known as ‘Assata Shakur’ – was accused in acts of terrorism, and ‘unlawful flight to avoid confinement’ - murder.

The federal probing agency had further warned that Shakur “must be considered armed and dangerous.”

FBI's document about Assata Shakur

Assata Shakur death Shakur, a former Black Liberation Army member and Black Panther, passed away at the age of 78 years on Thursday, 25 September 2025, in Cuba after she fled following her 1973 conviction for the murder of a New Jersey state trooper.

She passed away due to health complications related to her old age, Cuban officials said on Friday.

Why Shakur was arrested? Shakur was convicted for her role in a 1973 shootout on the New Jersey Turnpike that killed a state trooper – Werner Foerster. She was wounded in the gunfire exchange and had claimed that the FBI had targeted her for assassination as part of a widespread campaign against black militant organisations in the 1960s and 70s, as per multiple US media reports.

While serving a life sentence for the killing of the state trooper, Shakur escaped a New Jersey prison and began her life on the run.