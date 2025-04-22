Why Barron Trump ditched his phone number to communicate with friends? What’s the alternative?

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s son Barron reportedly does not use the phone number to communicate with peers. Instead, he uses gaming platforms, according to a report by Page Six, a New York Post column.

What is Barron Trump's concern with phone number? Trump's 19-year-old son avoids sharing his phone number due to security reasons. A person aware of the development told PageSix, “(It) creates more trouble than it’s worth. If people get the number, they would give it out and then a million people would be calling non stop. You’d have to change the number constantly and it’d become a merry-go-round.”

What's the alternative? Currently, Barron uses the gaming platform Xbox to talk to his friends. “He has added it to his repertoire. It’s his communication platform of choice," a person aware of the development told Page Six.

He had previously used Discord, a chat app for gamers to communicate.

What is Xbox? The Xbox gaming platform offers a communication feature called Xbox chat, where players connect with friends and other players via voice and text chat. It includes various forms of communication such as party chat, in-game chat, and messaging through the Xbox app. Players can chat with their friends using voice and text chat, even when not playing games.

Who does Barron Trump talk to? Barron Trump does not share his Xbox information with strangers. He gives it to those whom he knows personally, the report stated.

“It’s gamer bro culture. They ask each other for their gamer tag. He knows the people,” the report quoted a person aware of the development.

President Trump on his son's technical skills In March, President Donald Trump spoke about his son's technical skills.