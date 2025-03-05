Many Democratic women in Congress were seen wearing bright pink in a display of defiance against US President Donald Trump during his first speech to Congress on Tuesday (local time). They are aiming to send a feminist message at President Trump’s speech with their blazers, dresses and scarves.

More than three dozen members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus were wearing pink and burgundy clothing for the president’s joint address, a color palette the women believe represents female empowerment.

At least a half dozen congressmen have joined in on the action with pink ties.

New Mexico Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, who chairs the Democratic Women’s Caucus, told exclusively to TIME on Monday that the pink attire is meant to “signal our protest of Trump's policies which are negatively impacting women and families.”

"Pink is a color of power and protest," she told the magazine. "It's time to rev up the opposition and come at Trump loud and clear."

The 96-member group spoke about their opposition to the president outside the US Capitol prior to the address on Tuesday, where Leger Fernández asserted, "Women cannot afford Trump."

Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico held a sign that read “this is not normal” as Trump greeted lawmakers upon entering the chamber before his address to a joint session of Congress.