Why did authorities raid The Exorcist star Linda Blair’s home? Here's the reason

The Exorcist star Linda Blair’s residence was searched by law-enforcement officials and several county agencies on Friday as authorities examined the number of rescue dogs living on the property and assessed whether the site complied with local regulations.

The Exorcist star Linda Blair's home raided - Why? The operation was not connected to allegations of criminal conduct. Authorities executed an investigative or inspection warrant to examine potential violations related to the property’s animal housing arrangements, including the number of dogs kept there.

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According to reports, Blair had previously been permitted to house around 60 dogs at the residence. However, authorities reportedly found more than 100 dogs on the property, with some reports placing the number closer to 200. The inspection was intended to determine whether the property was operating in compliance with county requirements and whether the animals were being properly cared for.

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Around 70 personnel from law enforcement and other agencies reportedly arrived at the property at approximately 6 AM. The operation involved investigators linked to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, along with officials from Animal Control, the zoning and building and safety departments, and other agencies.

Animal-control personnel assessed the dogs’ welfare and examined the conditions in which they were being housed. Officials were also present to ensure the safety of those involved in the inspection and to reduce the risk of animal-related injuries.

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No dogs were removed from the property during the search. Authorities said Blair was cooperative, and there were no immediate reports of criminal charges in connection with the inspection. The investigation remains ongoing.

Blair later addressed the incident publicly, saying that she and the animals were safe. She characterised the matter as involving paperwork and updated property diagrams, while also referring to her efforts to relocate and expand her animal-rescue work.

Who is Linda Blair? Linda Blair is an American actress and animal-welfare advocate best known for playing Regan MacNeil, the possessed young girl at the centre of the 1973 horror classic The Exorcist. Her performance brought her international recognition and earned her a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

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She later reprised the role in Exorcist II: The Heretic and returned to the franchise in The Exorcist: Believer. Over the years, Blair also appeared in films including Hell Night, Savage Streets and Repossessed, while becoming a prominent figure in the horror genre.

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Outside acting, Blair has devoted much of her work to animal rescue. She founded the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation, a non-profit organisation focused on rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming abused, neglected and abandoned animals.

The county investigation is continuing, while no animals were removed from Blair’s property during Friday’s inspection.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.