Why did US attack Iran in joint strike with Israel? Trump shares goal behind ‘Operation Epic Fury’

US President Donald Trump reportedly said that his main concern is “freedom” for the Iranian people as US, Israel jointly launched a massive military strike on Iran on Saturday. Dubbed as 'Operation Epic Fury,' the multi-day strike commenced at around 1 a.m. (local time) with a salvo of ship-launched Tomahawk cruise missiles and air-launched munitions from US Air Force and Navy jets, a US official reportedly said.

“All I want is freedom for the people,” Trump said in a brief phone interview shortly after 4 a.m., when asked what he hopes his legacy will be as a result of the military action and a push for regime change in Iran, reported The Washington Post.

He spoke from Mar-a-Lago, his home in Palm Beach, Florida, where he arrived Friday night just hours before the military strikes began, as per the US media outlet.

US-Israel-Iran clash Tensions escalated between US and Iran on Saturday, with the launch of ‘Operation Epic Fury’. Israel first announced the strikes, with US President Donald Trump later confirming Washington’s role and warning that bombs would be “dropped everywhere.”

Iran quickly launched retaliatory strikes – with explosions reported in Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, among other Middle East hubs – which are also home to US military bases.

View full Image TOPSHOT - A cyclist watches as a projectile falls over Dubai on February 28, 2026. AFP correspondents heard a loud explosion in Dubai on February 28 and one of them saw a plume of smoke rising from the city. The explosions came in the wake of wide-ranging Iranian attacks on the Gulf, in retaliation for US and Israel strikes on Iran. (Photo by AFP) ( AFP )

Visuals from Tehran showed vehicles engulfed in flames, with smoke rising as explosions were heard in five cities in Iran, including Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah, as well as in the capital city, mentioned a report by BBC.

How long could the strikes go on? Donald Trump reportedly did not take any questions from The Washington Post pertaining to the duration or scope of the ongoing operations, and declined to comment on the possibility of US troops being deployed on the ground.

However, JD Vance indicated that any military action initiated by Trump in Iran would be limited in scope and not turn into a prolonged conflict.

“The idea that we’re going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight — there is no chance that will happen,” JD Vance had told The Post on Thursday, 26 February.

‘Want a safe nation…’ “I want a safe nation, and that’s what we’re going to have,” the POTUS had said in his first comments since announcing “major combat operations” in a video message around 2:30 a.m. (local time) on Saturday.