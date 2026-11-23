Shoppers browsing the refrigerated meat aisles of supermarkets—particularly across international retail markets such as Argentina—often encounter packaged cuts in black, red, yellow, or white trays.
While the colour-coded displays frequently spark questions over whether they denote premium cuts, pricing, or origin, there is no regulatory standard governing tray colours; retailers use them primarily to organise shelves and distinguish product lines.
There are no regulations standardising meat tray colours.
Instead, supermarket chains use different hues across their refrigerated counters to distinguish product lines and visually organise their shelves.
Although there is no universal rule, retailers commonly associate certain tray colours with specific product presentations:
These associations serve only as general guidelines and vary from one supermarket chain to another. One retailer may reserve black trays for premium cuts, while another might use them purely for visual appeal or based on packaging availability.
Colour alone does not tell shoppers whether the meat is fresher, more tender, tastier, or of better quality—nor does it reveal its origin or how it was produced.
Rather than relying on tray colour, consumers should examine physical cues and packaging integrity—including marbling, fat colour, and muscle texture, as well as properly sealed film with minimal liquid inside the tray.
According to recommendations from Argentina’s National Service for Agrifood Health and Quality (Senasa), shoppers should look out for the following indicators when buying from refrigerated supermarket shelves:
Reading the label alongside a visual inspection is equally essential when selecting meat.
According to Senasa, packaged meat products must carry key details identifying their source, preparation, and shelf life: