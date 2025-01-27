US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued an executive order establishing a review council to evaluate the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), stopping short of instant action to shut or reshape the country's lead disaster response agency.

"FEMA has turned out to be a disaster," Trump said. "I think we recommend that FEMA go away," Reuters quoted Trump.

Donald Trump made the remarks while on a visit to North Carolina and California, which were hit by hurricanes and wildfires, respectively, vowing to sign an executive order to overhaul or eliminate the agency.

Trump called on the council to hold its first public meeting within 90 days and submit a report to him within 180 days of the first meeting.

What is FEMA? All you need to know about it. 1)The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was officially created in 1979; it became part of the Department of Homeland Security in 2004.

2)According to its website, FEMA's workforce is 20,000 people, but it can expand to more than 50,000 active members during major disasters.

3)It has 10 regional offices and the capacity to coordinate resources across the federal government.

4)FEMA says it is currently supporting 108 major disasters and 10 emergency declarations.

5) FEMA brings in emergency personnel, supplies and equipment to help areas begin to recover from natural disasters.

6)Funding for the agency has soared in recent years as extreme weather events have increased the demand for its services.

7)Trump said in his executive order that there were "serious concerns" of political bias at FEMA and that agency funds had been used for programs related to incoming migrants.

8) Cam Hamilton is the acting head of FEMA.

9) "FEMA is a critical agency which performs an essential mission in support of our national security," he wrote to staff on Friday, reassuring them that the agency's continued existence was vital to the country's disaster response efforts.

10) In the past year, the agency has battled misinformation, including about disaster responses in Florida and North Carolina.

