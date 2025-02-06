Donald Trump’s administration has launched a massive operation to carry out the largest deportation of illegal immigrants in US history. As part of this crackdown, multiple planes carrying deported migrants are now en route to their home countries.

The Donald Trump administration, prioritising an anti-immigrant agenda since the president’s return to office, has already sent military aircraft to various countries such as Guatemala, Peru, Honduras, Ecuador, Colombia, and India.

Use of military aircraft for deportations Historically, the US has used commercial charter flights operated by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportations. However, in this unprecedented move, the administration has deployed massive military planes, including C-17s and C-130Es, to carry migrants back to their home countries.

Trump highlighted this new approach, stating, "For the first time in history, we are locating and loading illegal aliens into military aircraft and flying them back to the places from which they came. We’re respected again, after years of laughing at us like we’re stupid people."

Cost and logistics of military planes The use of military aircraft comes with a high price tag. These aircraft, typically reserved for war zones and disaster relief, are now being deployed for immigration enforcement, costing the American taxpayers “five times more than a first-class ticket”, reported Reuters.

Reuters reports that a military flight carrying 64 migrants to Guatemala on January 27 likely cost at least $4,675 per person. The US military operates the C-17 transport aircraft at a rate of $28,500 per hour, with significant taxpayer costs involved.

Reasons behind using military planes to deport illegal aliens While there are concerns over the financial impact, a US defense official as quoted by CNN said, "moving as quickly as possible with little regard to cost," in the wake of Trump’s national emergency declaration on illegal immigration.

Symbolism behind military deportation flights The decision to use military aircraft also carries significant symbolism. With visuals of handcuffed migrants being loaded onto military planes, the Trump administration is sending a strong message about its zero-tolerance policy on illegal immigration.

The White House shared an image of migrants walking towards a military plane, writing, “Deportation flights have begun. President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences.”

The message to the world Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric has often depicted illegal immigrants as “criminals” and “aliens” who “invade” the United States. The images of shackled migrants aboard military aircraft reinforce this tough stance, emphasising the administration's determination to uphold its immigration policies and maintain a firm approach to border enforcement.

