Why Donald Trump’s Nvidia H200 chip greenlight could change the balance in US–China tech race | Explained

President Donald Trump’s move to permit Nvidia’s H200 artificial-intelligence chips to be sold to “approved customers” in China marks one of the most consequential adjustments to US semiconductor export policy since restrictions were tightened in 2022.

The decision, disclosed by President Trump on his Truth Social platform amounts to a strategic shift in Washington DC’s management of the technological rivalry between the world’s two largest economies.

Why NVIDIA chip sale to China approval matters for US export policy Under the arrangement, Nvidia may ship H200 processors to China on the condition that the US government receives a 25% surcharge. According to a Commerce Department official cited by Bloomberg, this payment will be collected as the chips move from Taiwanese manufacturing facilities to the United States, where they will undergo security inspection by the Bureau of Industry and Security before re-export.

Trump argued publicly that the plan would “protect National Security, create American Jobs, and keep America’s lead in AI,” while also insisting that more advanced systems—Nvidia’s Blackwell and Rubin families—are excluded from the deal.

This framework represents a notable departure from the blanket restrictions introduced in 2022 to deny Beijing access to the most sophisticated American AI hardware. It also builds on an earlier, unrealised proposal under which Nvidia and AMD would remit 15% of revenue from China chip sales to the US Treasury.

A compromise shaped by competitive pressure? According to Bloomberg, officials had been weighing the H200 decision for weeks. The final compromise reflects both political calculus and strategic pragmatism. Nvidia had lobbied for access to China to recover what Chief Executive Jensen Huang described as a US$50 billion market opportunity, while lawmakers struggled to balance commercial interests with national-security imperatives.

Previous export-control thresholds had prevented Nvidia from selling its cutting-edge chips to China, prompting the company to develop downgraded versions such as the H20.

Yet Chinese authorities reportedly instructed domestic firms to avoid those chips, effectively closing the market to both Nvidia and AMD.

The H200, while more capable than the H20, remains below Nvidia’s highest-performance offerings, making it a tool of calibrated engagement rather than unrestricted market access.

The political landscape in Washington DC Donald Trump's decision comes amid broader congressional debate over how aggressively the US should police the flow of advanced compute to China. Bloomberg reports that legislators recently omitted the GAIN AI Act from defence legislation, a measure that would have constrained Nvidia’s ability to sell high-end chips abroad and mandated priority for domestic customers.

Some lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have warned that easing restrictions “risks turbocharging China’s bid for technological and military dominance.”

A separate bipartisan proposal, the SAFE Act, aims to codify existing semiconductor export controls, and could re-establish tight limits should political sentiment shift.

What the US shift on NVIDIA Chip Sale to China signals for the tech race The H200 approval does not unwind US policy wholesale, but instead inaugurates a more transactional model—one in which export access may be exchanged for tariffs, oversight and political concessions. It also illustrates the growing complexity of governing AI supply chains, where commercial, security and geopolitical incentives often collide.