U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says he wants to make Greenland a part of the United States and does not rule out using military or economic power to get hand over the island. Trump has repeatedly expressed his interest in gaining control of the Panama Canal and Greenland

Why does Donald Trump want to accuire Greenland? The president-elect, who takes office on January 20 had first expressed his interest of buying the mostly ice-covered island of 57,000 people from Denmark in 2019.

Greenland, part of NATO through the membership of Denmark, has strategic significance for the U.S. military and for its ballistic missile early-warning system since the shortest route from Europe to North America runs via the Arctic island.

The island, whose capital Nuuk is closer to New York than the Danish capital Copenhagen, boasts mineral, oil and natural gas wealth, but development has been slow.

Greenland is geographically part of North American continent, and it's crucial for the United States to stop any other major powers from gaining a presence on the island, says Ulrik Pram Gad, a senior researcher and Greenland expert at the Danish Institute for International Studies, as reported by Reuters.

As per the latest update, three sources familiar with his thinking told Reuters, Trump is serious about trying to acquire Greenland, both to expand America's sphere of influence in the Western Hemisphere and as a way to cement his legacy.

One person familiar with internal talks told Reuters that Trump, the former real estate developer, is unlikely to resort to military action to take control of Greenland, however, he is serious about exploring other options, such as using diplomatic or economic pressure on Denmark, to acquire the world's largest island that isn't a continent.

Earlier on January 7, the US-President elect had also shared video of a Greenlander wearing a MAGA hat who said, "Buy us. Buy Greenland." Sharing the video, he wrote, “I am hearing that the people of Greenland are “MAGA.” My son, Don Jr, and various representatives, will be traveling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights. Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!”