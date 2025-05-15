Why Donald Trump's meeting with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia is turning heads?

Of all the official interactions that Donald Trump had in Saudi Arabia, US President’s meeting with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Wednesday was the most significant one and could possibly reshape the geopolitical landscape in central and west Asia.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump shook hands with Al-Sharaa, becoming the first US president in 25 years to meet a Syrian leader. The meeting marked a historic thaw in US-Syria relations, as Trump earlier announced the lifting of crippling sanctions imposed during the erstwhile Assad regime.

“You have a tremendous opportunity to do something historic,” Trump told Al-Sharaa, urging him to reform Syria and normalise ties with Israel.

Images and videos of the short, yet significant, conversation at the lavish Saudi royal palace showed some initial awkwardness as they spoke through a translator. A beaming Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman, sat next to them while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined them by telephone, BBC reported.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a picture from the meeting on X.

“President Trump thanked President Erdogan and the Crown Prince for their friendship, and told President Al-Sharaa that he has a tremendous opportunity to do something historic in his country. President Trump encouraged President Al-Sharaa to do a great job for the Syrian people,” she said.

“Syria is for all Syrians…The road ahead of us is long, today marks the beginning of serious work…” Al Sharaa said in an address to the nation after meeting President Trump.

Controversial Past Netizens have been left baffled soon after the visuals of the ‘unthinkable’ meeting started doing rounds on social media. But why?

Precisely because of Al-Sharaa controversial background. Until very recently Al-Sharaa was known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Jawlani (also spelt al-Golani or al-Joulani) - a UN-proscribed and US-designated terrorist. His Islamist group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), was Al-Qaeda's affiliate in Syria until he severed ties in 2016. HTS is still designated as a terrorist organisation by the UN, the US and the UK.

“Imagine someone in 2014 - when MbS was the barely known nephew of the Saudi king, Trump was The Apprentice guy, and Al Sharaa was an Al Qaeda leader - telling you this photo would be a thing in 2025,” wrote Thomas Juneau is a professor at the University of Ottawa's Graduate School of Public and International Affairs

According to the United Nations Security Council's 'ISIS and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee', in July 2013, Al-Jawlani was declared a global terrorist for "participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating acts of terror".

‘Trump more a businessman than statesman’ “Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Julani, is the current President of Syria. Trump met him in Saudi, proving once again he’s more businessman than statesman,” another user said sharing the annoucement of the $10 million reward for the capture of Jawlani way back.

He was also held guilty for ‘supplying, selling or transferring arms’ as well as ‘recruiting for’ Al Qaeda and ISIS, according to the committee. He coordinated directly with then Al Qaeda chief Aiman al-Zawahiri and later with then ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, it said.

Charge of Syria since December Al- Sharaa gained prominence in December 2024 when he was credited for the strategic moves that brought an end to the long-drawn Syrian civil war, toppling Assad-led regime in less than two weeks.

On December 8, Al-Sharaahailed the capture of capital Damascus from the Assad control a 'historic' victory. His speech at the landmark Damascus mosque came after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reportedly fled the country ending the fifty-year long regime became a thing locally, and globally.

"This victory, my brothers, is historic for the region," Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani, who now started using his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa, said in a speech at the historicUmayyad Mosque.

The Assad government fell more than 13 years after a crackdown on anti-government protests ignited Syria's brutal civil war, which has drawn in foreign powers and claimed more than half a million lives.

Soon western media started referring to Al Sharaa as aformer extremistwho adopted a more moderate posture to achieve his goals. Analysts credited his changed attire to his moderation in ideology. The HTS chief had by then stopped sporting the turban as worn by radical Islamist preachers and was often seen in military costumes instead. At the Umayyad Mosque speech on December 8, Al Sharaa was seen wearing a khaki shirt and trousers.

"It's a new light at the end of this tunnel," Hind Kabawat, minister of social affairs and labour, in the interim government, told BBC

During his meeting with Trump on Wednesday Al Sharaa wore a Western business suit.

Al Sharaa – active since teenage Born in Saudi Arabia, Jawlani later moved to Damascus, the capital of Syria. His grandfather lived in Golan Heights, a region between Israel and Syria. Golan Heights was part of Syria until the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. Since then, Israel has controlled around three-fourths of the region.

Jawlani has been politically active since teenage. In one of the interviews he had said that he was 17 at the time of second Intifada — thePalestinian uprisingagainst Israel– in 2000.

"At the time I started thinking about how I could fulfil my duties, defending a people who are oppressed by occupiers and invaders,” he had said in the interview.

When the US sent its forces to Iraq in 2003, Jawlani arrived in Baghdad to join the insurgency. In 2013, the US Department of State designated him as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

Major shift in US policy Before meeting Al- Sharaa, President Trump announced that he would lif all sanctions imposed on Syria, which have been in place since 1979.

Sanctions were imposed on Syria and the Assad regime in 1979 after the country was designated "a State Sponsor of Terrorism" for providing "political and military support to various terrorist groups".

Trump saidthe sanctions had served an important function and that it was time for Syria to move forward.

"I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness," Trump told an investment forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, the first of a three-day visit to the Middle East, including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump's latest move marks a major shift in US policy. The US declared Syria a state sponsor of terrorism in 1979, which led to an arms embargo and financial restrictions, including on foreign assistance.

The US had also announced a $10 million reward for the capture of Syria’s current leader, al-Sharaa, and listed Hayat Tahrir al-Sham,the organisation he ran before its dissolution with the fall of al-Assad, as a “Foreign Terrorist Organization”.

You have a tremendous opportunity to do something historic.