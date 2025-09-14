Why is FDA recalling popular boxed mac & cheese sold nationwide at major retail stores? Check affected items

Gooder Foods Inc. recalled two variants of their Goodles mac and cheese after customers found that the products contained ingredients not listed and were not vegan as advertised, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said, according to a report by Komo News.

The Believin' flavour of Goodles Vegan mac and cheese was found to contain milk, which is not vegan, and reportedly caused two allergic reactions. Additionally, the Here Comes Truffle flavour was recalled due to possible presence of cashews, resulting in six allergic reactions, the report mentioned.

“Gooder Foods, Inc. is recalling 5 lots of Vegan Is Believin’ – Plant Based White Cheddar with Spirals produced as they may contain milk, which is not listed on the label, and 3 lots of Here Comes Truffle – Creamy Truffle Flavored Cheddar and Shells, as they may contain cashew which is not listed on the label. The recalled lots were produced between April 7 and April 15, 2025,” the company said in an official statement.

It warned, “Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk and/or cashew may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

Affected items For Goodles Vegan is Believin' - Plant Based White Cheddar with Spirals, packaging 5.25 oz, the products impacted are those with lot codes 09725N, 09825N, 09925N, 10025N, and 10125N. Their best by dates span from July 7, 2026, to July 11, 2026. The UPC for these items is 850031990074.

Whereas, for Goodles Here Comes Truffle – Creamy Truffle Flavoured Cheddar and Shells, the affected products include those with lot codes 10125 N, 10425 N, and 10525 N. Their best by dates are July 11, 2026, July 14, 2026, and July 15, 2026, respectively. The UPC associated with these items is 850031990159.

Meanwhile, consumers can also reach out to Gooder Foods customer service at 1-888-610-2341 for help with the recall, according to reports. This dedicated hotline is set up to answer questions and manage product returns.