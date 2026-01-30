Why is FDA recalling popular food products Nutella, Cheerios, Pringles? Here's what we know

Gold Star Distribution, Inc. has issued a recall of thousands of products, including food items, pet food, cosmetics, and medications, that were distributed across three states, according to a notice from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Nearly 2,000 items were pulled from shelves after being found to be contaminated by rodents and birds.

The recall, first announced on December 26, followed an FDA inspection that found the Minneapolis-based facility was operating under “insanitary conditions, including the presence of rodent excreta, rodent urine, and bird droppings".

The company is urging customers who bought the affected items to “destroy the products as soon as possible", according to the recall notice.

On January 22, the FDA assigned the recall a Class II designation, indicating that use of the affected products “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” according to the organisation.

As a result, the affected products may have come into contact with surfaces contaminated by airborne animal waste. Exposure to these products could lead to illnesses such as salmonella or leptospirosis, a bacterial infection caused by contact with animal urine, according to People.

The affected products were sent to stores in Indiana, Minnesota, and North Dakota.

Which items were impacted? The recall includes a wide range of items such as cosmetics, medications, pet food, household goods, and food and beverages. Popular candies like Jolly Ranchers, Skittles, and Sour Patch Kids were included, along with snack foods such as Pringles, Takis and spreads such as Nutella.

Breakfast products were also impacted, including boxes of Cheerios and Kellogg’s Rice Krispies. In addition, several beverages, including Gatorade, Coca-Cola, Smart Water, and Arizona Iced Tea, were reportedly recalled. Even common pantry items like Heinz ketchup, Crisco oil, and cinnamon sticks were among the affected products.

Others consist of Pepto Bismol, Axe body spray, Q-Tip cotton swabs, Fancy Feast cat food, and Gillette razors, among others.

Consumers and retailers who bought the recalled products are advised to confirm their destruction by submitting a receipt to Gold Star at 1000 N. Humboldt Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55411, the company said, further stating that the products should not be returned to Gold Starr and efunds will be issued by Gold Star upon request.