Why is Southwest Airlines cutting seven routes from St. Louis? Here's what travelers need to know

Southwest Airlines is reportedly trimming its route network from St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL), dropping seven destinations during the third quarter (July-September) of 2026 as the carrier continues to reshape its operations.

The cuts are part of a broader strategy that shifts more flying through Nashville International Airport (BNA) and moves away from Southwest's traditional point-to-point network model.

Advertisement

Here's a closer look at what's changing.

Seven routes dropped from St. Louis According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, Southwest will discontinue the following routes from St. Louis compared with the same period last year:

Des Moines, Iowa

Little Rock, Arkansas

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Wichita, Kansas

Long Beach, California

San Jose, California

Five of the seven are short-haul routes in the Midwest and South, while the remaining two connect St. Louis with California.

Four of the five regional routes each operated 107 departures during the third quarter of 2025, while Oklahoma City had 108 departures. Long Beach and San Jose were less frequent, with 34 and five departures, respectively.

Why is Southwest making the cuts? The network changes are part of Southwest's broader strategy to optimize capacity and improve efficiency.

Advertisement

The airline is reportedly directing more aircraft and flights through Nashville while continuing its transition away from point-to-point flying toward a network that relies more heavily on focus cities and stronger demand markets.

How significant are the cuts? Although seven routes are disappearing, the impact on Southwest's overall St. Louis operation is relatively limited.

According to Cirium:

Southwest will still operate 9,945 departures from St. Louis during the third quarter.

The airport remains the airline's 11th-busiest base.

Southwest will offer more than 1.6 million one-way seats from St. Louis during the quarter.

The airline continues to maintain a substantial presence despite the reductions.

What did Southwest say? Responding to concerns over the network changes, Southwest said it remains committed to the market.

Advertisement

In a statement obtained by Men's Journal via Yahoo News, the airline said it is "fully committed to the Gateway City" and looks forward to serving the St. Louis market "for years to come."

What are Southwest's busiest St. Louis routes now? Domestic flying reportedly continues to dominate Southwest's St. Louis schedule.

The airline's busiest destinations for the third quarter of 2026 are:

Denver – 610 departures

Orlando – 545 departures

Dallas Love Field – 512 departures

Chicago Midway – 458 departures

Las Vegas – 433 departures

These routes remain among Southwest's strongest-performing markets from St. Louis.

What about international flights? International operations from St. Louis remain relatively small.

Southwest has scheduled 126 international departures during the third quarter, including:

Cancun – 112 flights

Advertisement

Montego Bay – 5 flights

Punta Cana – 5 flights

San Jose del Cabo – 4 flights

Cancun accounts for the overwhelming majority of the airline's international service from the airport.

What does this mean for travelers? Passengers traveling to the seven discontinued destinations will likely need to:

-Book connecting flights instead of nonstop service.

-Use nearby Southwest hubs such as Nashville, Chicago Midway or Dallas Love Field.

-Consider alternative airlines offering direct service from St. Louis.