Why is US sending anti-personnel landmines to Ukraine? What are they? Why are they controversial?

  • In a policy shift, the US will provide Ukraine with nonpersistent anti-personnel landmines to counter Russian forces using smaller, foot-based units. These mines, which deactivate after a set time, aim to slow Russian advances while minimizing civilian harm. 

Updated22 Nov 2024, 02:16 AM IST
Replicas of antipersonnel landmines prohibited under the Mine Ban Treaty sits on a table at the office of Human Rights Watch in Washington, DC, on November 20, 2024. (Photo by Bastien INZAURRALDE / AFP)
Replicas of antipersonnel landmines prohibited under the Mine Ban Treaty sits on a table at the office of Human Rights Watch in Washington, DC, on November 20, 2024. (Photo by Bastien INZAURRALDE / AFP)

The United States has decided to supply Ukraine with anti-personnel landmines, signaling a shift in its policy on a controversial weapon that has long been condemned for its impact on civilians. This move comes as part of ongoing efforts to assist Ukraine in its fight against Russian forces, which have adjusted their tactics on the battlefield.

Countering Russian tactics

Russian forces have been using smaller, foot-based units rather than heavily armored vehicles, making them more difficult to target with traditional weaponry. US officials say that anti-personnel mines are needed to counter these tactics, as they can help slow down Russian advances on the battlefield. The mines are viewed as a tactical tool to disrupt the movements of enemy forces in certain regions, especially where ground units are operating without the protection of armored vehicles.

Shift in US policy under Biden

This decision marks a significant policy shift for the Biden administration, which had previously placed restrictions on the use of landmines. However, with the evolving situation in Ukraine and Russia's changing military strategies, the US has reconsidered its stance. The shift is also seen as part of broader changes in US support for Ukraine as the conflict persists.

Potential impact of Trump’s inauguration

The decision also appears to be a response to the possibility of changes in US foreign policy with the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Trump has been critical of US support for Ukraine and has vowed to end the war quickly, though he has not elaborated on how he would accomplish this. His stance has raised concerns in Kyiv and Europe about Ukraine’s ability to continue resisting Russian advances without US backing.

US position on the Ottawa Convention

The US is one of the major countries that has not signed the 1997 Ottawa Convention, which bans the use, production, and transfer of antipersonnel mines.

What are anti-personnel landmines?

Anti-personnel landmines: Small explosive devices that detonate when triggered by the weight or movement of a person. They are buried just beneath the surface and are designed to maim or kill individuals who step on them.

Difference from anti-tank mines: Unlike anti-tank mines, which target vehicles, anti-personnel mines are specifically intended to affect humans.

Nonpersistent mines: The Joe Biden administration is sending Ukraine electrically fused, battery-powered anti-personnel mines with a limited lifespan. These mines become inert after the battery runs out, with a lifespan of 4 hours to 2 weeks.

Civilian protection commitments: The US has secured assurances from Ukraine to use the mines only within military areas, avoiding civilian-populated zones to minimize harm to non-combatants.

Why are they controversial?

Indiscriminate Nature: Anti-personnel landmines are indiscriminate weapons that cause harm to civilians, often long after a conflict ends.

Long-lasting impact: These mines leave a lasting legacy of death, injury, and suffering, affecting communities for years.

Risk of injury or death: Stepping on a mine typically results in severe injury or death, often affecting multiple individuals.

Land contamination: Mine contamination renders vast areas of land unusable, impacting food production and destroying livelihoods.

Decades of harm: The effects of anti-personnel mines can last for decades, with active mines posing long-term risks to civilians and hindering land use for farming or habitation.

International criticism: Due to their indiscriminate nature, anti-personnel mines are heavily criticized for causing civilian casualties and long-term harm.

Key Takeaways
  • Anti-personnel landmines pose long-term risks to civilians and can hinder land use for farming.
  • The Biden administration’s decision marks a significant policy shift amidst changing military tactics from Russian forces.
  • Despite assurances from Ukraine regarding the use of mines, the potential for civilian casualties remains a major concern.

22 Nov 2024, 02:16 AM IST
