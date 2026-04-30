Why Maine Governor Janet Mills abandoned her bid to challenge Susan Collins in a key US Senate race?

Janet Mills, the Democratic governor of Maine and a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump, has dropped her bid to challenge Republican Senator Susan Collins, dramatically reshaping one of the most closely watched Senate contests ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Mills announced her withdrawal on Thursday, citing a lack of campaign funding despite her popularity and political experience.

Mills cites fundraising struggles “While I have the drive and passion, commitment and experience, and above all else — the fight — to continue on, I very simply do not have the one thing that political campaigns require: the financial resources,” Mills, 77, said in a statement.

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Her decision clears the field for Democrat Graham Platner, a progressive candidate who has rapidly emerged as a strong fundraiser and outsider challenger.

Senate control at stake The Maine Senate race is considered one of seven crucial contests likely to determine control of the United States Senate.

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the chamber, meaning Democrats would need to gain four seats to reclaim control.

The Senate map appears highly competitive, with key races in states including Ohio, Alaska and North Carolina expected to decide the balance of power in Washington.

Graham Platner emerges as leading Democrat Graham Platner, a former Marine and oyster farmer, is now the leading Democratic challenger to Collins.

Platner launched his campaign in August, presenting himself as an anti-establishment candidate focused on economic frustrations in Maine.

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He accused political elites and wealthy interests of failing ordinary residents.

“I’m not fooled by this fake charade of Collins’ deliberation and moderation,” Platner said in a campaign video statement.

Federal Election Commission filings showed Platner significantly outraised Mills. He collected $12 million between July and March, compared with Mills’ $5.4 million raised between October and March.

Platner also reportedly led Mills in recent polling.

Collins remains formidable incumbent Susan Collins, 72, remains one of the most prominent Republican moderates in the Senate and currently chairs the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee.

Known for occasionally breaking with her party on major votes, Collins has long cultivated a centrist image in Maine politics.

Speaking to reporters at the Capitol following Mills’ withdrawal, Collins acknowledged the governor’s decision respectfully.

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“I’m sure it was a difficult decision for Governor Mills,” Collins said, adding that she would continue working with Mills during the remainder of her gubernatorial term.

Democrats eye House and Senate gains Democrats are widely viewed as competitive in the race for control of the United States House of Representatives, where Republicans currently hold a narrow 217-212 majority with five vacancies.

However, Senate control remains less certain, with both parties preparing for a series of closely fought races across the country.

Mills’ exit now places added pressure on Platner to unify Democratic voters in Maine while taking on one of the Republican Party’s most experienced incumbents.