Why Queen Camilla was central to Prince Harry's long-awaited meeting with King Charles. Royal author explains

Prince Harry's long-awaited reunion with King Charles at Highgrove House on July 10 included another key member of the royal family — Queen Camilla.

The private family gathering, attended by Harry, Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, marked the first time in four years that King Charles had met his California-based grandchildren. Buckingham Palace also confirmed that Queen Camilla was present during the reunion.

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According to royal author Catherine Mayer, Camilla's attendance reflected her central role in the King's life.

"She is a non-negotiable part of Charles' life," Ms Mayer told People magazine in its latest cover story. “There is no reconciliation with him without her.”

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Buckingham Palace kept meeting details private Buckingham Palace said no photographs from the reunion would be released and declined to disclose what was discussed during the meeting.

"It is better that people don't know anything about these meetings," a source close to the family said. "They should be allowed to rekindle those family ties."

The reunion came after years of strained relations between Prince Harry and the royal family, following his decision to step back from royal duties and move to California with Meghan Markle.

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Prince Harry has previously spoken openly about his complicated relationship with Queen Camilla.

In his 2023 memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex wrote about his feelings surrounding his father's 2005 marriage to Camilla, whose relationship with the then-Prince Charles began during his marriage to Princess Diana.

"I had complex feelings about gaining a stepparent, who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar," Harry wrote, alleging that stories about him were leaked to the media to help improve Camilla's public image.

Speaking to Good Morning America in 2023, Harry elaborated on those claims.

"She had a reputation or an image to rehabilitate, and whatever conversations happened, whatever deals or trading was made right at the beginning, she was led to believe that that would be the best way to doing it."

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When asked about their relationship now, Harry said there had been little contact between them.

"We haven't spoken for a long time. I love every member of my family, despite the differences. So when I see her, we're perfectly pleasant with each other. She's my stepmother. I don't look at her as an evil stepmother. I see someone who married into this institution, and done everything she can to improve her own reputation and her own image, for her own sake."

Reunion comes amid continuing family tensions Prince Harry returned to the UK earlier this month for a series of charity engagements, but the visit unfolded against the backdrop of continuing tensions with Buckingham Palace and unresolved differences with his brother, Prince William.

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According to royal commentator Russell Myers, author of William & Catherine, the trip involved several changes of plans.

"There were U-turns and backtracks, and it will have all added to the complete exasperation of the King and his aides when dealing with Harry," he said.

After prolonged discussions surrounding security arrangements, Meghan Markle and the couple's children did not accompany Harry for his entire UK visit. However, they travelled to Britain for the family reunion, marking their first visit since 2022.

Reflecting on the significance of the meeting, Mayer said the royal family's personal relationships are often overshadowed by the institution they represent.

"One of the strangenesses of the monarchy is that we are all encouraged to forget they're human beings because they're representatives of the institution," she said. "But at its heart it is just a family — and this family has gone through extraordinary upheavals. Whatever you think of the monarchy, this is a moment most of us wanted to see happen."

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.