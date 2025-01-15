Red 3, also known as erythrosine or FD&C Red No. 3, has been banned in the US food supply due to concerns over its potential cancer risk. The dye, commonly used to color candies, snack cakes, and maraschino cherries, was originally allowed in food products. However, it was barred from use in cosmetics and externally applied drugs over 30 years ago after studies found that it caused cancer in lab rats.

What led to the ban? The decision to ban Red 3 in food and ingested drugs was driven by a 2022 petition from food safety and health advocates. They pointed to studies showing that the dye caused cancer in lab rats when consumed in large amounts. According to the FDA, the ban is mandated by the Delaney Clause, a law that requires the agency to ban any food additive found to cause cancer in humans or animals.

Although Red 3 caused cancer in male rats, the FDA has emphasized that the way the dye affects rats does not apply to humans. Despite this, consumer and health advocates have argued that it was irresponsible to allow the dye in food products while banning it in cosmetics.

What will the ban involve? The FDA has set deadlines for manufacturers to remove Red 3 from food and ingested drugs by January 2027 and January 2028, respectively. Imported foods containing Red 3 will also have to meet the new US standards. Some countries still allow limited uses of the dye, but the ban will impact food products sold in the US.

Why is this ban important? Health advocates and lawmakers have long called for the ban of Red 3 in food products, arguing that the dye serves no nutritional purpose and has potential health risks, especially for children, who consume higher quantities of food dyes relative to their body weight. The petition also referenced the Delaney Clause as an important legal mechanism to remove carcinogens from food supplies.

In contrast, industry groups like the International Association of Color Manufacturers argue that Red 3 is safe when consumed in typical amounts, citing international reviews from scientific bodies such as the World Health Organization.

As food manufacturers work to eliminate Red 3, some have turned to alternatives like beet juice or plant-based pigments to color their products.

