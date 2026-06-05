Why some Republican-led states are embracing nuclear family month and fidelity month during pride month

June has long been recognized across the United States as Pride Month, a time dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ+ communities, commemorating the history of the gay rights movement, and promoting equality and inclusion. This year, however, several Republican-led states have designated June with alternative observances focused on family, faith and traditional values, prompting debate over whether the move is intended as a counterpoint to Pride celebrations.

Governors in Indiana, Tennessee, Alabama, Utah and Arkansas have issued proclamations giving June titles such as Nuclear Family Month, Strong Families Month and Fidelity Month. While none of the proclamations explicitly state that they are replacing Pride Month, critics and supporters alike have viewed them as part of a broader cultural and political response to LGBTQ+ observances.

What are the alternative June observances? Indiana and Tennessee have proclaimed June as Nuclear Family Month, celebrating households composed of "one husband, one wife and any biological, adopted or fostered children." Supporters argue that the designation recognizes the importance of stable family structures and highlights what they see as a foundational social institution.

In Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey designated June as Strong Families Month. The proclamation emphasizes the role of mothers and fathers in child-rearing and states that fathers serve as the heads of households. It was also intended to coincide with Father's Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, the governors of Utah and Arkansas have declared June Fidelity Month, promoting loyalty to family, faith and country. Unlike Nuclear Family Month, Fidelity Month does not define what constitutes a family structure, instead focusing on broader values of commitment and responsibility.

The debate intensified after Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders shared an article on social media describing her proclamation as an effort to "counter-program" Pride Month.

Why June is associated with Pride Month Pride Month traces its roots to the 1969 Stonewall Riots, which followed a police raid on the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City.

The first Pride marches took place in 1970 to mark the anniversary of the uprising. Over the following decades, Pride Month evolved into a global observance featuring parades, festivals, educational events and advocacy campaigns celebrating LGBTQ+ identity and rights.

Since 1999, every Democratic president beginning with Bill Clinton has issued annual Pride Month proclamations. No Republican president has done so.

Growing push for Fidelity Month The movement behind Fidelity Month has gained momentum among conservative groups and lawmakers. Republican legislators in at least four GOP-controlled states have introduced measures this year seeking official recognition of Fidelity Month.

The concept was promoted by Robert P. George, a Princeton University professor known for his conservative views on family and social issues. Speaking in 2023, George argued that no single movement should have exclusive claim over a particular month, saying "nobody gets a monopoly on a particular day or a particular month."

Utah Governor Spencer Cox previously issued Pride Month proclamations in 2021, 2022 and 2023. In 2024, he designated June as a "Month of Bridge Building" before switching to Fidelity Month this year.

Critics see a challenge to Pride Month LGBTQ+ advocates view the new observances as symbolic efforts to diminish Pride Month's visibility. Jordan Braxton, co-president of USA Prides, dismissed the idea that alternative proclamations could overshadow LGBTQ+ celebrations.

"You can call it whatever you want, but one thing you're not going to do is take away our pride or take away our joy," Braxton said.

A broader cultural debate The competing June proclamations come amid broader debates over LGBTQ+ rights, family values and cultural identity in the United States. Recent polling suggests that the long-term rise in acceptance of same-sex marriage has slowed, with opposition increasingly concentrated among Republican voters.

Supporters of the alternative observances argue they are promoting values they believe are central to society, including family stability, faith and civic responsibility. Opponents contend the timing and messaging are designed to counter LGBTQ+ visibility and inclusion.