Why successful bosses love talking about their fast-food jobs
SummaryFrom Kamala Harris to your own boss, a stint in fast food is now a badge of honor for leaders.
Forty years after his final shift, Michael Erickson still remembers what it was like to put on his striped McDonald’s uniform with the golden arches on a chest pocket. He also recalls taking it off, which involved entering his house through a back door and dropping the grease-splattered garment in the washing machine because his mom didn’t want the rest of the house to reek of a drive-through.