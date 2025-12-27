Why the Obama Presidential Center building has no windows: Foundation explains unconventional design

The Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park on Chicago’s South Side is set to open next June. And now, the Center has addressed years of public criticism over its unconventional design, with an Obama Foundation official explaining key choices behind the structure.

Construction on the 225-foot-tall building began in 2021 on Chicago’s South Side and is slated to open in June 2026. The center will house a presidential library.

Intentional windowless design Chicago residents have questioned the building’s mostly gray, windowless exterior. Kim Patterson, Deputy Director of the Obama Foundation, explained that the design is purposeful.

“There are not a lot of windows on the building, but that's intentional, because sunlight is just not a friend to the artwork and the artifacts that are going inside of the building,” Patterson told CBS News during a tour of the property.

Obama shares Center highlights Obama highlighted key features of the institution during the CBS News visit.

“There's the museum portion of the presidential center, where you can see Michelle's dresses,” Obama said. “We also have an audio and recording studio so we can bring kids in to give exposure and training to tell their stories.”

The campus reportedly includes buildings, gardens, playgrounds, and a 225-foot museum tower just blocks from Lake Michigan.

Symbolism behind the shape Patterson also defended the structure’s unconventional style, noting that the design carries symbolic meaning.

“The shape of the building was actually meant to mimic four hands coming together to show the importance of our collective action,” she said the news outlet.

Community input shapes the project Community engagement has been central to the project. Patterson noted that the team visited all 77 Chicago neighborhoods to gather feedback.

“We were originally proposing that our parking garage go in this space. If the parking garage was here, it could possibly block sunlight coming to their area, their gardens,” she said.

In response, the 400-plus-car garage was moved underground, and a colorful playground replaced the planned above-ground structure.

A digitized Presidential library Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to President Obama and now CEO of the Obama Foundation, speaking with CBS highlighted the library’s unique features, noting Obama’s digitization of all White House papers, including tweets, emails, videos, and photos.

“This is a real advantage for those who are interested in doing research, whether you're a school student, or whether you're a PhD or a world expert,” she said.

The center is expected to attract nearly 800,000 visitors annually.