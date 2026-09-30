Why Trump's AI luncheon seating chart matters: Who got the seats closest to power

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered an unusual glimpse into the power dynamics of the artificial intelligence industry by sharing the seating chart for a White House “Super Intelligence Luncheon” that brought together some of the biggest names in technology and AI.

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The seating chart, posted by Trump on Truth Social, shows the president seated at the centre of the table, with Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang immediately beside him.

The luncheon, held in the White House East Room on Tuesday (local time), brought together technology executives whose companies play a major role in the development, computing infrastructure and deployment of AI.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the significance of the seating chart from Trump's AI luncheon? ⌵ The seating chart highlights the power dynamics within the AI industry, showcasing key tech leaders like Elon Musk and Nvidia's Jensen Huang seated directly beside Trump, emphasizing the meeting's importance. 2 Why did Trump support AI self-policing among tech companies? ⌵ Trump believes that self-policing allows for rapid development of AI technologies while holding companies accountable for safe practices without regulatory restrictions that could hinder growth. 3 How does the 'morally binding' White House accord impact AI development? ⌵ The accord commits participating companies to a framework of self-regulation and internal controls, aimed at ensuring safe AI technology development while addressing public trust and safety concerns. 4 Who were the main attendees at Trump’s AI meeting, and why is it noteworthy? ⌵ Key attendees included top executives from leading tech firms like Google, OpenAI, and Meta, making it noteworthy due to the influential voices gathered to discuss the future of AI with the president. 5 What specific controls did the tech companies agree to implement under the accord? ⌵ The accord requires companies to establish internal controls, appoint an oversight team, engage independent auditors for assessments, and form an independent board committee to ensure safety measures are followed.

The seating arrangement places Trump between two of the most prominent figures in the AI ecosystem.

Musk, founder of xAI, sat on one side of Trump, while Nvidia's Huang sat on the other. Nvidia’s chips are central to the computing infrastructure powering much of the current AI boom.

The seating chart offered a striking snapshot of the technology leaders gathered around the US president as Washington seeks to strengthen its position in the global AI race with rival Beijing.

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The gathering featured several of the biggest names in the US technology industry.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI President Greg Brockman were among those attending.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also joined the meeting.

The gathering came as Trump reiterated his opposition to regulatory restrictions that he says could slow the development of AI.

Trump backs AI self-policing Trump said leading AI companies had agreed to a framework to “self-police” the development of the technology, AP reported.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump said his administration would not support calls for additional “guardrails” or other restrictions on the sector.

Trump later told reporters that AI companies increasingly understood the need to regulate themselves.

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“I think I’m seeing tremendous self-policing. And they understand that they have to self-police,” Trump said, as quoted by AP.

Also Read | Trump tells AI giants to ‘self-police’: What White House accord means

The White House accord says each participating company is responsible for developing its AI technology safely and in a way that builds trust with customers and the public, according to AP.

The framework calls for companies to establish internal controls to ensure that monitoring, detection and other safeguards are working as intended and that identified problems are addressed.

Companies would also be expected to designate internal teams to oversee these measures and work with independent external auditors or evaluators to assess them.

The agreement comes as the Trump administration seeks to encourage rapid AI development while placing greater responsibility on technology companies to manage the risks associated with the rapidly evolving technology.

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With inputs from AP.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.