Why US wants your social media account details to grant visas: Explained

Framing every visa decision as a matter of "national security," the U.S. has mandated that applicants submit the usernames or handles of all social media platforms they have used over the past five years.

The statement, which was posted on X, read, “Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form. Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit.” The communication continued, “Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas.”

At the weekly media briefing in capital, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked to respond to the statement of the US authorities. Jaiswal continued, “It is our belief that all visa applications of Indian nationals should be treated on the basis of merit. And, we remain engaged with the US side on all mobility issues and consular issues to ensure that the legitimate interests of Indian nationals are safeguarded.”

What did the US Embassy ask visa applicants? On June 23, the US Embassy asked those applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa to switch the privacy settings of their social media accounts to "public" to facilitate vetting, which it said was necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the US under law.

The embassy had also said that since 2019, the US has required visa applicants to provide "social media identifiers" on immigrant and non-immigrant visa application forms.

F or M category is for student visas and J category for exchange visitor visa. In Thursday's communication, the embassy also attached two related digital posters. "Every U.S. visa adjudication is a national security decision," read the caption on the top of a poster followed by a note.

The note read, “The United States requires visa applicants to provide social media identifiers on visa application forms. We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting.”

What is social media vetting, and why does US require it for visa applicants? Social media vetting involves reviewing a person’s online presence—especially on platforms like Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn—to assess their behavior, affiliations, and public reputation. This practice is increasingly being used in immigration and visa processes.

In a recent policy update, the U.S. State Department informed its consulates that foreign students applying for F, M, or J nonimmigrant visas are now “requested” to make their social media profiles publicly accessible. The aim is to allow officials to verify applicants' identities and conduct more thorough background checks.

This move signals a tightening of security protocols, with social media activity now playing a significant role in visa vetting. Applicants are advised to ensure their online profiles reflect accurate, professional, and consistent information.

Trump 2.0 on immigration crackdown The recent announcements come amid a broader immigration crackdown, including enforcement action in Los Angeles, California, under the Trump administration.

In a statement issued on June 24, the embassy emphasised that the US has intensified the enforcement of immigration laws, warning that violators could face detention, deportation, and permanent ineligibility for future visas.

The US also cautioned that anyone entering the country illegally would be subject to jail time and deportation.

Earlier, on June 19, the embassy clarified that holding a U.S. visa is “a privilege, not a right,” and that screening continues even after a visa is issued. The statement noted that a visa can be revoked if the holder violates U.S. laws.

The embassy had also said that using illegal drugs or breaking any of the US laws while on a student or visitor visa could make one ineligible for future US visa.

Earlier this month, the US Embassy in India also issued statements, underlining that while people travelling legally to America were welcome, illegal entry or abuse of visas won't be tolerated by the country.

The United States “will not tolerate” those who facilitate illegal and mass immigration to the US, its embassy said on June 16. The US Embassy had said the US had "established new visa restrictions" targeting foreign government officials and violators.