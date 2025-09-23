Why was Jimmy Kimmel’s show suspended, and why is it set to return? Did he agree to apologise?

ABC announced Monday that Jimmy Kimmel will return to his late-night show after being suspended earlier this month following backlash over his comments about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The network said in a statement that it had “thoughtful conversations with Jimmy” and “reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

Why was Jimmy Kimmel’s show suspended? ABC initially offered no explanation when it pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! off air. But major affiliates Nexstar and Sinclair said they would no longer carry the show, citing “offensive and insensitive” comments and “problematic comments regarding the murder of Charlie Kirk.”

The Walt Disney Co, which owns ABC, later clarified: “We made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.”

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr called Kimmel’s comments “truly sick” and warned that affiliates could face consequences if the comedian was not disciplined. Carr later denied threatening to revoke ABC licenses.

What led to Jimmy Kimmel’s reinstatement? Disney said the decision came after private talks with the host. “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday,” the company stated.

What did Jimmy Kimmel say after Kirk’s death? Jimmy Kimmel called Charlie Kirk’s killing a “senseless murder” and condemned those who celebrated it. He also criticised US President Donald Trump and his supporters, whom he referred to as the “MAGA Gang,” for attempting to capitalise politically.

“The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said.

He mocked Trump’s response, saying: “This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish, OK?” He also criticised FBI chief Kash Patel for handling the case “like a kid who didn’t read the book, BSing his way through an oral report.”

On another night, he ridiculed Vice President JD Vance’s guest hosting of Kirk’s podcast.

How did Trump react to the suspension? On Truth Social, US President Donald Trump praised ABC for “finally having the courage to do what had to be done” and claimed Kimmel “has ZERO talent.”

During a press conference in Britain, Trump said the comedian should have been dismissed earlier: “You can call that free speech or not, he was fired for lack of talent.”

What was the response from affiliates? Sinclair, the largest owner of ABC TV stations, said late Monday that it would continue to preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! and run news programming in its place. It added that “discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return.”

Nexstar did not immediately comment.

How have others responded? Reactions to Kimmel’s suspension and return were sharply divided.

Former US President Barack Obama said the administration had reached a “new and dangerous level” by threatening regulatory action against media outlets, warning against “government coercion.”

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez argued: “We cannot allow an inexcusable act of political violence to be twisted into justification for government censorship and control.”

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly called Kimmel’s comments a “vile, disgusting lie.”

Actor Jean Smart defended the comedian, writing: “What Jimmy said was FREE speech, not hate speech.”

Meanwhile, congressional Democrats proposed legislation to strengthen free speech protections, though the bill faces little chance in a Republican-led Congress. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also called for Carr’s removal.