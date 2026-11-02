Why Wendy’s is struggling in US burger market and has become a potential takeover target for Nelson Peltz | Explained

Wendy’s, once one of the biggest names in the American burger business, is facing a difficult period as customers move towards competitors and its sales continue to fall. The fast-food chain, known for its square burgers and Frosty desserts, has struggled to keep pace with rivals such as McDonald’s and Burger King.

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Its problems have now attracted the attention of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz. His investment firm, Trian Fund Management, along with a group of partners, has made an offer worth around $1.4 billion to take Wendy’s private. The proposal values the company at $7.35 per share in cash.

Why is Wendy's losing the burger wars and why is Nelson Peltz eyeing the company? Wendy’s confirmed on October 28 that it had received the unsolicited, non-binding offer. This means the proposal is not a completed takeover agreement. The company’s board has formed an independent committee to examine it, and there is no guarantee that the deal will go ahead.

The offer comes at a time when Wendy’s is dealing with falling sales, weaker customer traffic, rising food costs and pressure on its franchise business. The company has also struggled to find a clear direction after several changes in its top leadership.

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Wendy’s was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas, who named the restaurant after his daughter. It became popular for its square beef patties, chilli and Frosty desserts. Its advertising campaigns, particularly the famous “Where’s the beef?” slogan, also helped it stand out in the American fast-food market.

For years, Wendy’s was the second-largest burger chain in the US, behind McDonald’s. However, it has since slipped behind Burger King, which has been working to improve its restaurants and menu.

According to data cited by Fortune, Wendy’s share of US burger-chain sales fell from 11.5% in 2019 to 10.4% in 2025. The company has also struggled to bring customers back to its restaurants. In its most recent reported quarter, sales at established US restaurants fell 7%, marking the sixth consecutive quarterly decline. Visits to its US outlets dropped 12.5%.

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The chain is also facing pressure from rising costs. Beef prices have affected its profits, while inflation has made many customers more careful about spending on restaurant meals. Lower-income consumers, an important customer group for fast-food companies, have cut back as prices have increased.

Wendy’s has also faced criticism over its value offerings and the quality of its restaurant experience. Its recent promotions and new menu items have not delivered the response the company hoped for. The breakfast business, another area where it has tried to grow, has also failed to become a major success.

Wendy’s CEO Bob Wright has acknowledged the problems. “Our quality differentiation has eroded, our value proposition has weakened, and we have not consistently delivered the experience customers expect from Wendy’s,” he said.

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What is Nelson Peltz offering, and why does he want to take Wendy’s private? Trian Fund Management already has a significant holding in Wendy’s, with a stake of around 16.3%. The latest proposal has been made alongside Flynn Group, BlueFive Capital and Sixth Street Partners.

The group has offered $7.35 in cash for each share of Wendy’s that it does not already own. The offer values the transaction at approximately $1.4 billion. It represents a premium of nearly 19% over Wendy’s closing share price on October 27, according to Reuters.

Peltz believes the company needs a longer period to rebuild its business. Taking Wendy’s private could allow its owners to focus on improving operations without the pressure of public-market investors and quarterly financial results.

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In a letter to Wendy’s board, Peltz wrote, “Wendy’s sits at a critical juncture”. He also argued that the company needed significant investment to reduce its debt and carry out the changes required to improve its performance.

The proposal is not Peltz's first attempt to explore a private ownership arrangement. Trian considered a similar move in 2022 but later decided against it. The investment firm has held shares in Wendy’s since 2005.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.