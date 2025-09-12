Why were the viral Dubai chocolate snacks sold at Costco recalled? Are they available now

The famous Dubai chocolate bars that went viral two years ago have been recalled. Dubai chocolate snacks sold at Costco stores, which were made popular by content creator Maria Vehera through a TikTok video, have been recalled by a New York-based bakery due to incorrect allergen labeling. The Rolling Pin Baking Company that makes the chocolate squares called Dubai Style Chocolate shared the development on Costco’s website

Announcing that Dubai chocolate snacks have been recalled, Rolling Pin Baking Company Quality Assurance Director Eddie Dayan in a notice said, “We assess the health risk to be minimal as gluten is listed on the allergen statement and gluten is found in wheat,” wrote Rolling Pin Baking Company Quality Assurance Director Eddie Dayan in the notice.

He added, “In addition, Kunefa (which is known to contain wheat) is also listed in the ingredient statement."

According to Rolling Pin Baking Company, the allergen statement printed on the snack packaging sold at Costco between May 1 and August 29 consists of an undeclared ingredient — wheat. Although the packaging declares that the contents contain gluten, but the label should upfront say wheat.

Earlier, the Rolling Pin Baking Company announced that the chocolate “Made with rich Belgian chocolate, crunchy kadayif, and pistachio filling” would come back in Costco stores soon.

In a post on Facebook on September 3, the Rolling Pin Baking Company stated, “We have hungry eyes for the Costco shelves…😍🤭 our Dubai Chocolate is BACK on the shelves in San Diego, Southeast, Los Angeles, and Northwest regions.”

What to do if you bought the recalled Dubai chocolate without wheat allergy declaration? According to the Quality Assurance Director, customers with wheat allergies can return the snacks to Costco for a full refund.