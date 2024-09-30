Why will Sunita Williams remain in space till February 2025? All you need to know as SpaceX ‘rescue’ mission reaches ISS

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are safe aboard the ISS without risk from their extended stay. Their rescue mission is scheduled for February 2025, following a series of technical issues with their Boeing Starliner, which prevented an earlier return.

Published30 Sep 2024, 06:56 PM IST
SpaceX ‘rescue’ mission docks at International Space Station — Why will Sunita Williams remain there till February 2025?
SpaceX ‘rescue’ mission docks at International Space Station — Why will Sunita Williams remain there till February 2025?(AFP)

A SpaceX Crew-9 mission reached the International Space Station on Monday to ‘rescue’ stranded NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. The actual ‘rescuing’ will however take place in February 2025 — with their initial eight day mission turning into an eight month stay aboard the ISS.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov boarded the station around 4:30 am to a warm welcome from their floating colleagues. The Crew-9 flight — initially meant to have a four-person team — had been adjusted to make room for the Starliner duo.

Wilmore and Williams had been stranded on the ISS in mid-June after their Boeing Starliner experienced a number of helium leaks and failures of its thrusters. NASA had eventually brought the capsule home without its original inhabitants after months of deliberation — deeming it ‘too risky’ to attempt a return journey.

There is currently no risk associated with their extended stay in space and the two astronauts remain comfortably ensconced within their well-stocked space ‘home’. Crew missions are typically around six months long and NASA carefully plans rotations to ensure smooth operations on the ISS. Williams and Wilmore are currently part of the research team working from the space station. An abrupt ‘rescue’ would disrupt the carefully calibrated schedule and potentially leave the ISS understaffed. It is pertinent to recall here that astronauts Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson relinquished their seats on the Crew-9 mission so their colleagues could return to Earth. 

Williams is also involved in several ongoing experiments and research projects that require her expertise and continued presence on the station. The astronauts will also need adequate ‘prep time’ in order to hand over their responsibilitis. 

They will also have to prepare their bodies for re-entry readjustment to Earth's gravity before leaving the ISS. 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 06:56 PM IST
