Wicked audience review: Stunning visuals, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s magical performances feast for the eyes

  • Jon M. Chu's Wicked has earned rave reviews for its faithful adaptation of the Broadway musical, dazzling visuals, and standout performances by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Fans praised the film’s vibrant storytelling, iconic songs, and spectacular sets, calling it a must-watch.

Ravi Hari
Updated23 Nov 2024, 12:55 AM IST
Wicked has captivated viewers through its stunning visuals, heartfelt performances, and faithful homage to the Broadway classic. (Image: @wickedmovie/X)
The highly anticipated "Wicked", directed by Jon M. Chu, has garnered overwhelmingly positive audience reviews, with many praising its faithfulness to the Broadway musical while embracing the magic of cinema. The movie, starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, currently boasts a near-perfect 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Viewers have been captivated by the film’s vibrant visuals, powerful performances, and heartfelt storytelling. Fans lauded Grande’s portrayal of Glinda as "perfectly cast" and Erivo’s soulful performance as Elphaba, describing their on-screen chemistry as "electric." Iconic songs like Defying Gravity and Popular were celebrated for their emotional impact, blending nostalgia with fresh energy.

One review celebrated the film’s ability to honor the original while feeling fresh. “The choreography and direction stay true to the Broadway experience but with the added magic of cinema,” one review noted.

Grande’s portrayal of Glinda was universally praised, with comments like “She was born to play Glinda.”

Audience reviews highlighted the movie’s stunning set designs, intricate costumes, and imaginative choreography. The world of Oz was described as "a feast for the eyes," with lush landscapes and cinematic effects bringing the fantastical setting to life.

Longtime fans of the Broadway production expressed relief that the film retained the essence of the stage musical while adding depth and scale, with one viewer noting, “It’s faithful to the stage version, while adding a Wizard of Oz scale to everything.”

The overwhelming consensus is that the film is a triumph, with one audience member stating, “I was worried the magic of the stage would be lost, but this adaptation exceeded every expectation.”

An overwhelmingly positive feedback declared, “I went in with high expectations, and they were far, far exceeded.”

With its blend of spectacular visuals, memorable performances, and timeless themes, Wicked has been declared a must-watch by fans, cementing its place as one of the year’s standout releases. The first chapter of the two-part adaptation is now playing in cinemas, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the continuation.

Wicked: A cinematic journey unfolds

The first chapter of Wicked, based on the Broadway musical and Gregory Maguire’s 1995 book, has arrived in UK and US cinemas.

Based on Gregory Maguire's novel and Stephen Schwartz's stage adaptation, the film explores the untold story of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), the green-skinned young woman destined to become the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda (Ariana Grande), her ambitious yet kind-hearted friend.

Set in the fantastical Land of Oz, the story follows the duo's bond as students at Shiz University, leading to life-altering choices after an encounter with the Wizard. Jonathan Bailey stars as Fiyero, with his prior Bridgerton experience aiding his preparation for the film’s challenging choreography.

Key Takeaways
  • The film successfully blends nostalgia with fresh energy, appealing to both long-time fans and new viewers.
  • Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s performances have been widely praised for their chemistry and emotional depth.
  • The adaptation retains the essence of the Broadway musical while enhancing it with cinematic scale and visuals.

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 12:55 AM IST
Wicked audience review: Stunning visuals, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's magical performances feast for the eyes

