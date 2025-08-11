Wildfires, extreme heat, and storm threats grip Western US; temperature set to rise in New York City, other places

As the western United States braces for a week marked by fires, storms, and near-record high temperatures, authorities and experts warn of escalating challenges from multiple natural hazards.

The largest ongoing wildfire, the Gifford Fire, located about 125 miles northwest of Los Angeles, has burned 114,621 acres and is 21% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), as reported by Bloomberg. The blaze has prompted the evacuation of 809 residents and led to the closure of the Los Padres National Forest. Nearly 4,000 fire crews and support personnel are engaged in battling the fire, with at least seven injured, according to a joint statement by Cal Fire, the US Forest Service, and local agencies shared with the news outlet.

California battles 15 active wildfires California faces a total of 15 active fires, including the Canyon Fire, which has consumed 5,370 acres across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Additionally, a new fire near Fresno ignited Sunday but has so far burned only about 10 acres, the news outlet reports.

Meanwhile, Colorado is grappling with large wildfires causing deteriorated air quality, especially in western areas such as Vail, according to the US National Weather Service as cited by the news publicatio.

Canadian wildfire smoke affects Northern US air quality Smoke from Canadian wildfires is also impacting air quality in parts of the northern US. Minnesota and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have issued air quality alerts due to drifting smoke from Canada’s forest fires. Across the border, parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba are under similar warnings, Environment and Climate Change Canada confirmed to Bloomberg. Canada currently contends with 714 active fires, with 166 out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. This year, Canadian wildfires have scorched 7.3 million acres, while the US has seen 42,854 fires burning 3.5 million acres, per data from the US National Interagency Fire Center as reported.

Heat advisories and extreme heat warnings across Western US Heat advisories and extreme heat warnings remain in effect across much of the western US, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. Phoenix is expected to reach 108°F on Sunday, down from a record-breaking 118°F on Thursday, the fifth highest US city temperature ever recorded.

Temperatures are expected to climb in New York City and across the Northeast, with up to 12 records likely to be tied or broken in the coming week, according to the US Weather Prediction Center. The Northeast is forecast to experience rising temperatures with the potential for up to 12 record highs in the coming week, the US Weather Prediction Center was quoted as stating.

Milwaukee River hits record crest Flood watches are also in effect across parts of the Midwest, including Milwaukee, where the Milwaukee River at Estabrook Park surged to a record crest of 11.19 feet, rising more than eight feet in just one day, the US Weather Service reportedly said. The Wisconsin State Fair canceled its final day on Sunday due to flooding damage.

Atlantic Hurricane Center monitors two potential storms In the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two potential storm systems far from land. One is a disorganised cluster of thunderstorms moving north with a 20% chance of tropical development, while a broad low-pressure area off Africa has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical storm or hurricane within a week.

