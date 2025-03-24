Wildfires force evacuations in North Carolina, South Carolina declares State of Emergency

raging wildfire in North Carolina has forced a mandatory evacuation in parts of Polk County, as emergency crews battle multiple fires across the state. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued the evacuation order starting at 8:20 p.m. on Saturday for areas in western North Carolina, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) west of Charlotte.

“Visibility in the area will be reduced and roads/evacuation routes can become blocked; if you do not leave now, you could be trapped, injured, or killed,” the department warned in a social media post.

Authorities have set up an emergency shelter in Columbus, North Carolina, for those displaced by the fires. The North Carolina Forest Service reported three active wildfires in Polk County, with the two largest burning between 1.7 square miles (4.4 square kilometers) and 1.9 square miles (4.9 square kilometers). Fires have also been reported in Burke, Madison, and Stokes counties.

South Carolina declares State of Emergency In neighboring South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Saturday to address the growing wildfire in Pickens County, known as the Table Rock Fire. The fire began on Friday in the Blue Ridge Mountains and has since spread rapidly.

“As this wildfire continues to spread, the State of Emergency allows us to mobilize resources quickly and ensure our firefighters have the support they need to protect lives and property,” McMaster stated.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission reinforced a statewide outdoor burning ban issued on Friday. Some residents near Table Rock Mountain have been advised to evacuate voluntarily.

Firefighting efforts and safety concerns Local fire officials have deployed both ground crews and aerial support, including helicopters and air tankers, to combat the blazes. By late Saturday, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office reported that firefighting operations would resume Sunday morning. The fire has burned approximately 110 acres (45 hectares), and the public has been advised to avoid state Highway 11.

Hurricane Helene’s aftermath worsens wildfire threat Western North Carolina is still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in September, which damaged over 5,000 miles (8,046 kilometers) of state-maintained roads and impacted 7,000 private roads, bridges, and culverts. Severe flooding from the hurricane washed away sections of Interstate 40, leading to prolonged road closures.

New Jersey wildfire containment efforts Meanwhile, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a wildfire in Wharton State Forest, which erupted on Saturday. By early Sunday, the fire had scorched approximately 2.7 square miles (7 square kilometers), with containment efforts reaching about 50% as of an 8 a.m. update.

Emergency officials evacuated two campgrounds within the park as a precaution. Although 18 buildings are near the fire, authorities confirmed that the flames are moving away from structures and no evacuations have been ordered for nearby residents.

Investigation underway The causes of the wildfires in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New Jersey are currently under investigation. Authorities are urging residents in affected areas to remain vigilant and follow evacuation orders as firefighters work to bring the blazes under control.

(With AP inputs)