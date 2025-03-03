Firefighters are battling 175 wildfires across South and North Carolina, which have burned over 4,200 acres amid strong winds and dry conditions, ABC News reported. The Carolina Forest fire near Myrtle Beach is among the largest, scorching 1,200 acres and forcing evacuations in Walkers Woods, Avalon, and Myrtle Beach city limits. Another 300-acre fire in Horry County remains uncontained.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency, ensuring resources for first responders. Additional fires have erupted in Georgetown, Pickens, and Polk counties, with the Polk County fire growing to 400 acres due to a downed power line. While red flag warnings were in place, winds have begun to calm, aiding containment efforts. Residents are urged to stay alert and evacuate if ordered.

10 important updates 1. 175 wildfires break out overnight Firefighters in South and North Carolina are battling 175 wildfires that erupted overnight due to dry and windy conditions, threatening homes and prompting evacuations.

2. Massive blaze in Carolina Forest A major wildfire in Carolina Forest near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has burned more than 1,200 acres and remains 0% contained as of Sunday morning. Officials warn that it is spreading rapidly.

3. Homes threatened, evacuations ordered The wildfire is threatening communities in Walkers Woods and Avalon within the Carolina Forest area. Evacuations have been ordered for multiple neighborhoods, including Spring Lake, Waterford, and Avalon.

4. Gov. McMaster declares State of Emergency South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency to support wildfire response efforts.

"This State of Emergency ensures that our first responders, who are working tirelessly and risking their lives to protect our communities, have the resources they need," McMaster said.

5. Smoke and fire danger for travelers Authorities are urging residents and travelers to be cautious due to reduced visibility from heavy smoke in affected areas.

“Folks traveling in the Carolina Forest area are asked to use caution as smoke may reduce visibility, particularly after dark,” the South Carolina Forestry Commission advised.

6. Large wildfire bear Myrtle Beach A second wildfire north of the Carolina Forest in Horry County has already scorched more than 300 acres and is burning out of control. Firefighters remain on scene, working to contain the blaze.

7. Georgetown County fire nearly contained A wildfire 35 miles south of Myrtle Beach in Georgetown County reached 800 acres but is now largely under control, with nearly all evacuations lifted in Prince George.

8. Wildfire breaks out in Pickens County In Pickens County, South Carolina, a separate fire is burning in the Six Mile Mountain area, prompting evacuations as firefighters try to contain it.

9. Polk County fire caused by power line A wildfire in Polk County, North Carolina, started around 1:30 p.m. Saturday due to a downed power line near Highway 176. The fire has spread to 400 acres, forcing evacuations in Melrose, Tryon, and Saluda.

10. Firefighters continue battle amid dangerous conditions With dry and breezy weather fueling the fires, red flag warnings were issued across the Southeast. Though winds have calmed, the danger is far from over.

“Personnel will continue to staff this incident until the fire is contained,” the South Carolina Forestry Commission stated.