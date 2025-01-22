As United States President Donald Trump issued an executive order to end birthright citizenship granted to US-born children, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has slammed it expressing concerns about the potential impact. Opposing the executive order, Khanna argued that the move is likely to hit not only illegal immigrants from around the world but “to 'lawful' immigrants who are temporarily on a student visa, H1B/H2B visa, or business visa". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Donald Trump News LIVE Taking to X, Khanna said, “Trump's order removes birthright citizenship for children born in the US not just to undocumented parents but to 'lawful' immigrants who are temporarily on a student visa, H1B/H2B visa, or business visa. So much for the pretence that the Republicans are for legal immigration."

What is Birthright Citizenship? US birthright citizenship is a legal principle which automatically guarantees citizenship to anyone born in the United States, whether their parents are US citizens or not. As per the birthright citizenship, a child of people in the United States on a tourist visa (or present illegally) will be a US citizen, if he or she is born in the country.

What does Donald Trump's new executive order on Birthright Citizenship state? Donald Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship states that the US would not give automatic citizenship to newborn babies after February 19, 2025, if one of the parents is not a US citizen or lawful permanent resident. It also stops federal agencies from issuing or recognising relevant documentation proving US citizenship for such children. The order targets children born to both unauthorised immigrants and people who are legally in the US on temporary visas.

Why attorneys general from 22 states sued President Trump? After the executive order, attorneys general from 22 states sued President Trump in two federal district courts on Tuesday to block the executive order, the New York Times reported. Eighteen states and two cities, San Francisco and Washington, DC, challenged the order in the Federal District Court in Massachusetts, arguing that birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment is "automatic" and that neither the president nor Congress has the constitutional authority to revise it.

Impact of the new executive order on Indian-Americans The new law will impact individuals legally residing in the U.S., including tourists, students, and those on temporary work visas such as H-1B. It is also expected to affect over a million Indians who are currently in the process of awaiting green cards. According to 2024 reports from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, more than a million Indians are waiting for their green card applications to be processed.

According to TOI report, Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship for children of H1B visa holders will impact their future. Without automatic citizenship, these children may lose access to in-state tuition, scholarships, and federal aid, potentially forcing many to abandon their college dreams.