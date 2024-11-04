‘Will do everything in my power to end war in Gaza,’ says Kamala Harris wooing Arab Americans as US Election looms

US Election: Vice President Kamala Harris has vowed to end the ongoing war in Gaza, bring home hostages, and ensure Israel's security and the Palestinian people's right to dignity and self-determination. The remarks by Harris came during her address at the Michigan State University on Sunday, two days before November 5 US Election Day.

“I want to say that this year has been difficult, given the scale of death and destruction in Gaza and the civilian casualties and displacement in Lebanon,” Harris said in her comments that resonated with Michigan’s Arab American community, a key demographic in the state.

"As President, I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza, to bring home the hostages and the suffering in Gaza, ensure Israel is secure and ensure the Palestinian people can realise their right to dignity, freedom, security and self-determination," she said.

Democrat Harris and Republic Trump are seen locked in a tight race for the White House as both rival presidential candidates continued to travel various battleground states to drum up support with early voting well underway and Election Day on Tuesday, November 5.

"We continue to work on diplomatic resolutions across the Israel-Lebanon border to protect civilians and provide lasting stability," Harris said.

Disillusioned Arab Americans Harris' comments in Michigan, a state with the largest Arab American population in the US, assume significance amid concerns within the community about the Joe Biden administration’s handling of the conflict in West Asia.

Michigan is a traditional Democratic-leaning state. But a portion of Indian-Americans, Muslims, and African-Americans are reportedly shifting their support to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, according to reports. This trend could impact the results in Michigan, one of the seven battleground states in the US Election 2024.

Harris' Michigan address comes days after Trump in an outreach campaign met with Arab Americans in Dearborn, Michigan — the nation’s largest Arab-majority city on Friday, November 1. Top community leaders, however, skipped the event.

Trump has also reportedly told Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he wants Israel to wrap up the war in Gaza by the time he returns to office if he wins the election.

Earlier this month, Trump, however, voiced support for Israel’s offensives against Hamas and Hezbollah during a call with the country’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Do what you have to do,” Trump told Benjamin Netanyahu in a call this month according to a Washington Post report quoting six people familiar with the conversation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss confidential information.

Ths stance that may complicate Republican candidate's campaign’s outreach to Arab Americans, who claim he opposes the war.

Trump is aiming to make a comeback to the White House after his bitter exit last time, while Harris is aiming to create history by becoming the first woman president of the US.

A recent poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College showed Harris and Trump tied at 48 per cent in the popular vote. The two leaders remain tied even after three of the most tumultuous months in the recent political history of the US.