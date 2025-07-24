Subscribe

Will Donald Trump destroy Elon Musk’s companies? US President himself answers - ‘The better they do…’

Donald Trump denied claims that he would strip Elon Musk’s companies of federal subsidies, saying on Truth Social that he wants all US businesses to “thrive like never before.” His remarks come amid speculation he may roll back clean energy incentives that benefit firms like Tesla and SpaceX.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published24 Jul 2025, 07:46 PM IST
Donald Trump pushed back against rumors he would target Elon Musk’s government subsidies, stating he supports business success across the board. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images/File Photo
US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday (July 24) to push back against claims that he would target Elon Musk’s companies by revoking federal subsidies.

In a post aimed at quashing the so-called narratives, Trump wrote: “Everyone is stating that I will destroy Elon’s companies by taking away some, if not all, of the large scale subsidies he receives from the U.S. Government. This is not so!”

He continued, “I want Elon, and all businesses within our Country, to THRIVE, in fact, THRIVE like never before! The better they do, the better the USA does, and that’s good for all of us.”

The statement comes amid speculation that Trump might roll back clean energy and electric vehicle (EV) initiatives—many of which have benefited Musk’s companies such as Tesla and SpaceX—under President Biden’s climate and infrastructure plans.

Trump, however, emphasised that his focus is on growth and success across the board, suggesting that a thriving business environment would be a hallmark of a second Trump administration.

“We are setting records every day, and I want to keep it that way!” Trump added, though it was unclear what specific records he was referring to.

Trump's remarks also follow Musk’s warning to investors on Wednesday that possible US cuts in support for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers could trigger “a few rough quarters” for the company. Musk’s statement highlighted growing uncertainty about federal funding for green technologies.

Tensions mount despite prior alliance

The relationship between Trump and Musk has grown increasingly strained in recent months. Though Musk donated over $250 million to support Trump’s 2024 campaign and briefly led the Department of Government Efficiency to slash federal budgets and reduce workforce size, he abruptly exited the role in late May, citing a need to focus on his tech ventures.

The fallout deepened when Musk publicly criticised Trump’s tax-cut and spending bill, calling it fiscally reckless. In response, Trump reportedly threatened to cancel billions of dollars in federal contracts with Musk’s companies, intensifying the rift.

