Will Donald Trump destroy Elon Musk’s companies? US President himself answers - ‘The better they do…’

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday (July 24) to push back against claims that he would target Elon Musk’s companies by revoking federal subsidies.

In a post aimed at quashing the so-called narratives, Trump wrote: “Everyone is stating that I will destroy Elon’s companies by taking away some, if not all, of the large scale subsidies he receives from the U.S. Government. This is not so!”

He continued, “I want Elon, and all businesses within our Country, to THRIVE, in fact, THRIVE like never before! The better they do, the better the USA does, and that’s good for all of us.”

The statement comes amid speculation that Trump might roll back clean energy and electric vehicle (EV) initiatives—many of which have benefited Musk’s companies such as Tesla and SpaceX—under President Biden’s climate and infrastructure plans.

Trump, however, emphasised that his focus is on growth and success across the board, suggesting that a thriving business environment would be a hallmark of a second Trump administration.

“We are setting records every day, and I want to keep it that way!” Trump added, though it was unclear what specific records he was referring to.

Trump's remarks also follow Musk’s warning to investors on Wednesday that possible US cuts in support for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers could trigger “a few rough quarters” for the company. Musk’s statement highlighted growing uncertainty about federal funding for green technologies.