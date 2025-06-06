Will Donald Trump, Elon Musk reconcile? Tesla chief signals possible truce after multiple attacks

Elon Musk responded to Bill Ackman's suggestion to reconcile with Donald Trump after their public disagreement.

Riya R Alex
Published6 Jun 2025, 10:18 AM IST
Elon Musk responds to Ackman’s call for reconciliation with Trump.
Elon Musk responds to Ackman’s call for reconciliation with Trump.

Former DOGE head Elon Musk has responded to American fund manager Bill Ackman's request to reconcile with US President Donald Trump following their public spat.

“I support @realDonaldTrump and @elonmusk and they should make peace for the benefit of our great country. We are much stronger together than apart,” Ackman wrote.

Replying to Ackman, Musk wrote, “You’re not wrong.”

 

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsUs NewsWill Donald Trump, Elon Musk reconcile? Tesla chief signals possible truce after multiple attacks
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.