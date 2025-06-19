Will Donald Trump opt for military action against Iran? Here's what his top advisers are saying

Donald Trump was reportedly seen huddling with his top advisers in the White House on Tuesday amid the Iran-Israel war, which brings into question what the US President's move is going to be. Whether he will launch military action against Iran or try fixing things through diplomatic talks, is currently the main focus.

Next 24 to 48 hours key to understanding the next phase of action: Trump advisers Meanwhile, an ABC News report says that Trump's top advisers are suggesting the next 24 to 48 hours as very crucial in determining if a thorough diplomatic talk with Iran is possible, or a military onslaught would be on the cards. Ahead of his meeting with the top advisers, Trump had amped up the geopolitical sphere by claiming that the US knew exactly where the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was hiding

"He is an easy target, but is safe there -- We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin," Trump was seen as writing on social media.

“We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” came another post from Donald Trump on social media amid the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict. He had also earlier suggested that Israel and Iran should settle things through trade relations, in a similar fashion that he helped “make” a deal between India and Pakistan, when both countries saw an escalation of conflict after the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.

Iran has already shown inclinations to enter into talks with the US amid rising escalations between them and Israel. But an ABC News analysis suggests that Iran needs to move fast on this, as Donald Trump has already hinted that the US's patience is wearing thin. The US military has also begun deploying increased resources to the Middle East amid the rising conflict, and the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has already taken to thanking Trump on live television for "protecting Israeli skies' amid Iran's onslaught of missiles on Tel Aviv and neighboring regions.